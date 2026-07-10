ETV Bharat / state

Indore Administration Removes Priests' Donation Bowls At Khajrana Ganesh Temple After Misappropriation Allegations

Indore: The Indore district administration has removed all dakshina (offering) bowls kept by priests at the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple following allegations that donations offered by devotees were being collected outside the temple's official donation system.

The action comes after the alleged financial irregularities reported at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and that the priests at the Khajrana temple had been retaining offerings made by devotees instead of depositing them in the temple's authorised donation boxes.

Responding to the matter, Indore Collector Shivam Verma directed temple authorities to remove all dakshina bowls from the temple premises.