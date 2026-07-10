Indore Administration Removes Priests' Donation Bowls At Khajrana Ganesh Temple After Misappropriation Allegations
Any cash offerings made by devotees to the deity or placed on the jaladhari are required to be deposited immediately into the official donation boxes.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Indore: The Indore district administration has removed all dakshina (offering) bowls kept by priests at the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple following allegations that donations offered by devotees were being collected outside the temple's official donation system.
The action comes after the alleged financial irregularities reported at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and that the priests at the Khajrana temple had been retaining offerings made by devotees instead of depositing them in the temple's authorised donation boxes.
Responding to the matter, Indore Collector Shivam Verma directed temple authorities to remove all dakshina bowls from the temple premises.
Under the temple regulations, any cash offerings made by devotees to the deity or placed on the jaladhari are required to be deposited immediately into the official donation boxes. Similarly, jewellery, gold, silver, gemstones, clothing and other valuable items offered by devotees must be listed, deposited with the temple administration and recorded in an official register.
Following the Collector's directions, all such dakshina bowls have now been removed.
G.S. Mishra, manager of the Shri Khajrana Ganesh Temple Committee said, "All dakshina bowls kept by priests across the temple complex have been removed. Priests have been instructed that any cash or offerings made by devotees before the idols must be deposited only in the authorised donation boxes. Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating these instructions.”
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