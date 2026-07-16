ETV Bharat / state

Indore-Abu Dhabi Direct Flight Launched, Now Travel Four Days In A Week

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the direct international flight to UAE and distributed tickets to the passengers. ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday flagged off the Indore-Abu Dhabi flight, the first international air service funded under the state's Civil Aviation Policy, providing direct connectivity between Indore and Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

The service, operated by Air India Express, the aviation arm of Tata Group, will be available four times a week--Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

With the launch of this service, Madhya Pradesh is likely to become a convenient stop-over for travellers from all over the country, being in the central part of the country.

Currently, passengers from Madhya Pradesh and nearby states are compelled to travel to Abu Dhabi from Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad.

Moreover, it used to take passengers nearly eight hours to reach Abu Dhabi due to lesser number of non-stop flights. For connecting flights, it takes few more hours, forcing people to set aside nearly an entire day for travel to United Arab Emirates.

"The launch of Indore-Abu Dhabi air service is a symbol of the effectiveness of the state's aviation policy and the growing confidence of the airlines. This will also pave the way for expansion of new international and domestic air routes in future. The Indore-Abu Dhabi service will be beneficial to a large number of travellers from Malwa-Nimar region," said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.