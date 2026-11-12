Indonesian Woman Living In India Since 2005 Held At Sonauli Border With Fake Indian Identity
Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said her actual identity came to light during a routine check at the Sonauli immigration office.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Maharajganj: An Indonesian woman had allegedly been living in different parts of India for nearly two decades using a fake Indian identity.
The woman, who entered India in 2005, was detained at the Sonauli immigration office along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district. Police said she was found carrying several Indian identity documents, including a voter ID card, Aadhaar card, and PAN card.
Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said her actual identity came to light during a routine check at the Sonauli immigration office. Police have registered a case.
The incident took place at around 7.30 PM on November 10, when the woman arrived at the Sonauli immigration office to travel to Lumbini in Nepal. She presented an Indian voter ID card to the officials.
According to her Indonesian passport, her name was Rohana. However, her Indian voter ID card carried the name Lee Kim Lian. The two documents also mentioned different dates of birth.
Officials became suspicious after noticing the discrepancy in her identity documents and her unusual manner of speaking Hindi. During questioning, she produced her Indonesian passport, which listed her date of birth as October 20, 1970. Her Indian voter ID card, meanwhile, mentioned her birth date as June 29, 1975.
Investigators also found that she held valid visas for China and Japan and had travelled abroad several times in the past.
Preliminary questioning revealed that the woman had been living in India continuously since 2005 and had obtained several Indian documents using her purported fake identity.
She returned to India from China in November 2025. In Kolkata, she was allegedly operating a Buddhist centre through an NGO and also held the position of its chairperson.
Police station in-charge Vishal Kumar Shukla said a case was registered against the woman on the night of November 11 under sections relating to cheating, forgery, and violations of laws governing foreign nationals.
Police are investigating how she obtained the alleged fake Indian documents, who helped her secure them, and whether other individuals were involved in the network.
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