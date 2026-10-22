ETV Bharat / state

Indonesian Team To Visit India For Repatriation Of 5 Orangutans From Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A team of wildlife experts from Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry is scheduled to visit India in November for the repatriation of five orangutans from Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park.

The five orangutans are currently in Odisha and will be repatriated to their home country following the completion of necessary legal procedures and verification of their species and origin.

The animals are housed at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where they are receiving essential veterinary care.

The health of the five orangutans rescued from Bhograi is gradually improving with their food intake returning to normal.

There has been an improvement in the activity levels and "movement of one female and one male orangutan, both of whom previously suffered from anemia." The five young orangutans are undergoing daily health check-ups under the supervision of experts.

The Indian Embassy in Jakarta earlier said in a statement that a baby orangutan of Sumatran origin, rescued in India in November 2024, was repatriated to Indonesia on October 19, 2026 "through the coordinated efforts of wildlife protection agencies and CITES Management Authorities of both countries."