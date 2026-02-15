ETV Bharat / state

Indo-US Deal: Only Rahul Gandhi Stands For Farmers, Says Telangana CM; BJP's Kishan Reddy Hits Back

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Parliament House premises during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, February 12, 2026. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who has questioned the Centre over the “incompetent and compromised” trade deal with the US. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to "sabotage India’s growth story with his politics of negativity".

Referring to the India-US trade deal, the CM in a post on 'X', said India is a nation of farmers, and that to "betray and sell out farmers is to betray and sell out the country itself". He further said that historically, setting aside political differences, the entire Indian polity has united to defend farmers. He asserted that national sovereignty, security, foreign policy and the interests of farmers are above politics.

"Today, only one leader is standing up for Indian farmers—Shri Rahul Gandhi—and questioning the Central government over an incompetent, compromised and botched surrender in the name of a trade deal. Time to remind ourselves—Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan aur Jai Samvidhan (hail the soldier, hail the farmer, and hail the Constitution)," the chief minister said.

Kishan Reddy slammed the Congress leader, alleging that his remarks were aimed at "misleading and scaring" farmers and exporters about the agreement. "Rahul Gandhi’s fearmongering, through which he is misleading farmers and exporters, will not work again, as the facts are contrary to his statements," he said.

"India exports textiles worth Rs 4 lakh crore today. Our nine Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), covering 38 developed countries, have opened up a potential textile market of Rs 45 lakh crore," he added.

The BJP leader said that the FTA with the US, along with other FTAs, will significantly boost exports and create ample employment opportunities, particularly in Telangana, where the Modi government is developing the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal as one of the seven mega textile parks in the country. "Does Rahul Gandhi want jobs to come to Telangana or not?" he asked.

The union minister alleged that Rahul Gandhi was attacking textile exporters while trying to scare Indian farmers by claiming that cotton demand would fall. "Indian farmers need not worry, as there is huge potential for growth in our textile sector, and the demand for Indian cotton will continue to rise, increasing farmers’ income," he said.