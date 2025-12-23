ETV Bharat / state

Indo-Korean Christmas Fair: Celebrating Legacy Of Princess Suri Ratna In Ayodhya

A view from the Korea Memorial Park in Ayodhya ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: A 12-foot-tall statue of Princess Suri Ratna of Ayodhya (Queen Heo of Korea) will be installed at the Korea Memorial Park located on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. The statue, made of a special Korean metal, has been brought over to Ayodhya. The statue will be unveiled on December 24, 2025, by members of a Korean delegation. Ayodhya Mayor, Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, and several other administrative officials will be present on the occasion. A South Korean delegation will arrive in Ayodhya on December 24 to participate in the statue unveiling ceremony. A view from the Korea Memorial Park in Ayodhya (ETV Bharat) Princess Suri Ratna (Queen Heo) is a pivotal figure in the shared history of India and South Korea. As per historical records, Princess Suri Ratna was the daughter of the King of Ayuta (identified by many as Ayodhya). It is believed that Princess Suri Ratna of Ayodhya travelled to Gyeongsang Province in South Korea by sea about 2,000 years ago. There, she married King Kim Suro of the Karak dynasty and became known as Queen Heo. Her descendants still visit the memorial site on the banks of the Saryu River every year to pay their respects. A 12-foot-tall statue of Princess Suri Ratna of Ayodhya (ETV Bharat)