Indo-Korean Christmas Fair: Celebrating Legacy Of Princess Suri Ratna In Ayodhya
The Korea Memorial Park has been built at a cost of Rs 18 crore on the banks of the river Saryu.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST
Ayodhya: A 12-foot-tall statue of Princess Suri Ratna of Ayodhya (Queen Heo of Korea) will be installed at the Korea Memorial Park located on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. The statue, made of a special Korean metal, has been brought over to Ayodhya.
The statue will be unveiled on December 24, 2025, by members of a Korean delegation. Ayodhya Mayor, Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, and several other administrative officials will be present on the occasion. A South Korean delegation will arrive in Ayodhya on December 24 to participate in the statue unveiling ceremony.
Princess Suri Ratna (Queen Heo) is a pivotal figure in the shared history of India and South Korea. As per historical records, Princess Suri Ratna was the daughter of the King of Ayuta (identified by many as Ayodhya).
It is believed that Princess Suri Ratna of Ayodhya travelled to Gyeongsang Province in South Korea by sea about 2,000 years ago. There, she married King Kim Suro of the Karak dynasty and became known as Queen Heo. Her descendants still visit the memorial site on the banks of the Saryu River every year to pay their respects.
Vandana Sharma, Chief Coordinator of the Korea Memorial Park, said, "The statue of Queen Heo weighs 1.2 tons. It was made in Korea and has now been brought to India by sea. Along with the statue of Queen Heo, statues of other great personalities and deities have also been installed in the park.”
An Indo-Korean Christmas Fair will be held at the park. The Queen Heo Park, which commemorates the relations between India and South Korea, will be opened to tourists in Ayodhya from December 24, 2025. In the first phase, an Indo-Korean Christmas fair will be organised from December 24, 2025, to December 26, 2025.
Organiser Rahul Sharma said, "Children from various schools will get a chance to participate in the fair. Winning participants will be rewarded with tours to Dubai and Goa. A scholarly seminar will also be organised on Tulsi Day. The fair will also feature a Korean Village, Korean stores, and Korean food stalls. The memorial has been built at a cost of Rs 18 crore".
Construction of the park began in September 2019 and was completed in November 2021. The park includes a meditation hall, Queen's Pavilion, King's Pavilion, water tank, foot overbridge, substation, tube well, pathways, toilets, fountains, landscaping, sculptures, guard room, murals, audio-video system, boundary wall, parking, and a pond.
Every year, hundreds of South Koreans visit the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya to perform memorial rites for their "maternal ancestor."
Another notable historical connection is the "Twin Fish" symbol (Gaya Nasun), which is found on ancient gateways in Ayodhya and is also a prominent symbol in the Gimhae region of Korea.
Queen Heo and King Kim Suro are considered to belong to the Karak clan. Today, more than six million Koreans—roughly 10% of the population, including those with the surnames Kim (of Gimhae), Heo, and Lee—trace their ancestry back to this royal union.
Read More