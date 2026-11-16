ETV Bharat / state

Indo-German Ties in Focus As German Envoys Visit Auroville

German ambassador to India Jasper Wieck and Ambassador of the German Consulate in Chennai, Michael Hasper, and others at the meeting. ( ETV Bharat )

Villupuram: German ambassador to India Jasper Wieck and Ambassador of the German Consulate in Chennai, Michael Hasper, visited Auroville in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

During the visit, they discussed expanding cooperation between India and Germany in education, culture, and sustainable development. The duo was welcomed by Auroville Trust's special duty officer G. Sitharaman and members of the City Development Committee.

A discussion was held between German ambassadors and members of the Auroville Urban Development Committee. Jayanti S. Ravi, secretary, Auroville Trust and additional chief secretary of Gujarat, spoke via video. At that time, Ravi said that Auroville is a global testing ground for unity and integrated yoga.

Following that, the members of the City Development Committee and the Executive Committee who spoke at the meeting gave an explanation about the Galaxy Master Plan. At that time, they said that the 4.4 km of Crown Road work is 98% complete. The upcoming City Hall, Morning Star Women's Welfare Centre, and the International Research Centre for People's Solidarity were also explained at the meeting.

The meeting also provided an explanation about the 150 manufacturing and service units, 700 micro-enterprises, the Solar Kitchen, and the Swaram Musical Instrument Centre operating in Auroville.

Jayanthi, who recalled Germany's heritage in the study of Sanskrit and Vedic literature, put forward several proposals. In particular, an invitation was extended to German writers, poets and musicians to participate in the Auroville Literary Festival and the Bharat Nivas art programmes to be held in December.