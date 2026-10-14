ETV Bharat / state

Indo-French Study Sheds Light On Transformation Of Key Kashmir Lake

Srinagar: A small lake in the Kashmir Valley holds a record of how centuries of human activity reshaped the region’s rivers, wetlands, and agricultural landscape, according to a scientific study that traces environmental changes dating back nearly 750 years.

The study of Lake Ahansar found a major shift around 1600 CE, when sediment entering the lake changed from being dominated by material carried from the surrounding landscape to being richer in organic matter produced within the lake.

The researchers link the transition to weakening connections with the Jhelum River and changes in land use across the floodplain.

Lake Ahansar is located near Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district in the western Himalaya, within the floodplain of the Jhelum basin. Situated at an elevation of about 1,583 meters above sea level, the roughly oval-shaped lake covers around 0.17 square kilometers and has an average depth of about 3.5 meters.

The lake is a remnant of an older river and lake system shaped by the Jhelum’s meandering course, lateral movement, and erosion. Historically, it received water and sediment from surrounding streams, seasonal springs, and rainfall, while the river’s changing course helped maintain its connection with the floodplain.

Over time, that relationship weakened. The lake now has an artificial outlet on its western side to regulate excess water discharge into the Jhelum, while historical maps indicate a gradual decline in its hydrological connection with the river.

The research, titled Historical floodplain transformation of the Kashmir Valley recorded by sedimentological and geochemical analyses of Lake Ahansar sediments, was published in the journal Catena in 2026.

Its six authors are Aasif Mohmad Lone, Debajyoti Paul, Elodie Brisset, Anchana Pulikkal, Hema Achyuthan and Vincent Rinterknecht.

Lone is affiliated with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Manipal Institute of Technology at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and CEREGE, a research centre associated with CNRS, IRD, Aix-Marseille University and INRAE in France.

Paul and Pulikkal are affiliated with IIT Kanpur; Brisset and Rinterknecht with CEREGE; and Achyuthan with Anna University in Chennai.

To reconstruct the lake’s environmental history, the researchers examined a sediment core collected in September 2023. The core was 268 centimeters long and was taken from water about 2.5 meters deep.

The team combined sediment analysis, geochemical measurements, carbon and nitrogen isotopes, radiocarbon dating, and historical records. These methods helped researchers identify changes in the material deposited on the lakebed and estimate when those changes occurred.

The study identified two broad phases. Between 1285 and 1600 CE, the lake’s sediments were dominated by mineral material carried from the surrounding watershed. Soil erosion and river-related inputs were important features of this period, indicating a stronger connection between the lake, its catchment and the wider floodplain.

The researchers described this earlier phase as one that “reflects a detrital-dominated regime, strongly driven by the fluvial influence of the catchment watershed.”

From around 1600 CE onward, the sediment record changed. Organic matter became more prominent, suggesting increased productivity within the lake and reduced delivery of mineral sediment from the surrounding landscape.

The authors said the later phase “records a shift toward in situ lacustrine-dominated sedimentation, indicating sustained internal lake productivity and enhanced carbonate formation.”

The timing of the transition is not exact. The study places the shift at around 1600 CE, with a calibrated uncertainty range of 1510 to 1635 CE.