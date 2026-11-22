ETV Bharat / state

'Indiscriminate Use Of Antibiotics Pose Serious Health Risks': KIMS Hospitals Doctors

Hyderabad: Using antibiotics without medical advice can lead to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) that allows bacteria to survive drugs meant to kill them and when resistance spreads, it becomes harder, costlier and sometimes impossible to treat common infections in the future, warned Dr A V Gurava Reddy, Chief Joint Replacement Surgeon at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Calling for a judicious use of antibiotics, Dr Reddy emphasised that preserving the effectiveness of existing antibiotics was a collective responsibility.

To raise public awareness about AMR, the Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) Team of KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, organised RUN4AMR on Sunday as part of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) 2026. Held under the theme “One Health. one Action: Prevent AMR now”, the initiative witnessed over 500 participants.

Healthcare professionals, hospital staff, families, fitness enthusiasts and members of the public participated enthusiastically in the event. The programme began with a Zumba warm-up session, followed by a 2-km awareness walk and a 5-km run, which was flagged off by Dr Reddy.

Addressing the participants, Dr Reddy said that developing a new antibiotic could take approximately 15–20 years, making it essential to preserve the effectiveness of existing medicines. Cautioning people against purchasing and using antibiotics without medical advice, particularly for common ailments such as fever, cold and cough, Dr Reddy said, "Indiscriminate use of antibiotics could accelerate antimicrobial resistance".

He also emphasised the need for healthcare professionals to avoid unnecessary antibiotic use following surgical procedures. Continuing antibiotics for 10–14 days after routine surgeries without a clear clinical indication offers no additional benefit and could increase the risk of AMR, he said, while calling upon medical practitioners to follow evidence-based practices while prescribing antibiotics.