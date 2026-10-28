IndiGo Passenger Presses Emergency Exit Button During Landing At Chennai Airport, Police Launch Probe
Airline security officials questioned a 40-year-old passenger after he allegedly pressed the emergency exit button as the aircraft slowed on the runway.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Chennai: A passenger allegedly pressed the emergency exit button aboard an IndiGo flight arriving from Bengaluru to Chennai. Airport police are investigating the incident, which triggered an alert as the aircraft slowed on the runway.
The IndiGo passenger flight, carrying 142 passengers from Bengaluru, Karnataka, landed at Chennai's domestic airport at around 8 pm on Tuesday. As the aircraft slowed after landing, an alarm reportedly sounded in the cockpit, indicating an attempt to open an emergency exit.
The flight crew immediately began checking what had happened and sought to identify the passenger involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The crew found that a passenger seated near the emergency exit had pressed the button used to open the door. The crew intervened and questioned the passenger about the incident.
Preliminary inquiries identified the passenger as Srisailam, 40, a native of Telangana who reportedly runs a wholesale vegetable and fruit business in Chennai.
IndiGo's security officials questioned him after the incident. Srisailam reportedly told them that his hand accidentally touched the emergency exit button. He maintained that he had not deliberately attempted to open the door.
However, the airline's security officials reportedly did not accept his explanation. After the incident, police handed Srisailam over to the Chennai Airport police for further investigation.
Police are questioning him about allegedly pressing the emergency exit button after the aircraft landed and was slowing down on the runway.
The incident involving the Bengaluru-Chennai flight, which had 142 passengers on board, caused concern at the airport. The police investigation is continuing.
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