ETV Bharat / state

IndiGo Passenger Presses Emergency Exit Button During Landing At Chennai Airport, Police Launch Probe

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: A passenger allegedly pressed the emergency exit button aboard an IndiGo flight arriving from Bengaluru to Chennai. Airport police are investigating the incident, which triggered an alert as the aircraft slowed on the runway.

The IndiGo passenger flight, carrying 142 passengers from Bengaluru, Karnataka, landed at Chennai's domestic airport at around 8 pm on Tuesday. As the aircraft slowed after landing, an alarm reportedly sounded in the cockpit, indicating an attempt to open an emergency exit.

The flight crew immediately began checking what had happened and sought to identify the passenger involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The crew found that a passenger seated near the emergency exit had pressed the button used to open the door. The crew intervened and questioned the passenger about the incident. Preliminary inquiries identified the passenger as Srisailam, 40, a native of Telangana who reportedly runs a wholesale vegetable and fruit business in Chennai.