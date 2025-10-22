ETV Bharat / state

IndiGo Kolkata-Srinagar Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Varanasi Due To Fuel Leak

Varanasi: An IndiGo flight (6E-6961), from Kolkata to Srinagar, made an emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at around 4 pm on Wednesday, following a fuel leak.

After taking off from Kolkata, the alert pilots detected the leak in the fuel tank and requested permission for an emergency landing to Varanasi air traffic control (ATC), who cleared the runway for landing.

Upon receiving permission, the aircraft landed safely at 4:10 pm A total of 166 passengers and crew were on board, all of whom were evacuated safely and accommodated in the arrival lounge.

The airport authority and related agencies are conducting the necessary investigations into the leak. The flight will resume its journey after the leak is repaired. Attempts have been made to contact the airport authority regarding this matter, but it couldn't be reached.