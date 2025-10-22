IndiGo Kolkata-Srinagar Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Varanasi Due To Fuel Leak
All 166 passengers on board were safely deborded and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection by the technical team after which it will resume flying.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Varanasi: An IndiGo flight (6E-6961), from Kolkata to Srinagar, made an emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at around 4 pm on Wednesday, following a fuel leak.
After taking off from Kolkata, the alert pilots detected the leak in the fuel tank and requested permission for an emergency landing to Varanasi air traffic control (ATC), who cleared the runway for landing.
Upon receiving permission, the aircraft landed safely at 4:10 pm A total of 166 passengers and crew were on board, all of whom were evacuated safely and accommodated in the arrival lounge.
The airport authority and related agencies are conducting the necessary investigations into the leak. The flight will resume its journey after the leak is repaired. Attempts have been made to contact the airport authority regarding this matter, but it couldn't be reached.
Varanasi police said the situation is under control, and normal operations have resumed at the airport.
On Sunday, a passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport, which was extinguished by the cabin crew, sources said. No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers and crew on board were safe, IndiGo said.
The airline said in a statement that flight 6E 2107, operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19, returned to the bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board. The sources said a power bank caught fire when the aircraft was taxiing at the airport.
"The crew managed the situation quickly by diligently following the standard operating procedure, and the incident was controlled within seconds," the statement said.
