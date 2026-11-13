ETV Bharat / state

IndiGo Flight From Hyderabad To Chennai Receives Bomb Threat, Aircraft Moved To Remote Bay

Chennai: A bomb threat note found inside an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chennai triggered panic among passengers and prompted an extensive security check at Chennai airport on Friday.

The IndiGo passenger flight was travelling from Hyderabad to Chennai with 198 people on board, including 192 passengers and six crew members. It was scheduled to land at Chennai's domestic airport at 1 pm.

While the aircraft was flying at around 32,000 feet, an airline staff member spotted a piece of tissue paper stuck to a mirror inside one of the aircraft's toilets. The note read, "BOOM - 1.50 PM".

The staff member immediately alerted the pilot, who suspected a bomb threat and informed the Chennai airport control room. Security arrangements at the airport were subsequently stepped up.

Instead of being taken to its usual parking bay after landing, the aircraft was directed to a remote bay at 12.58 pm.

Airport security personnel, bomb disposal experts and commando teams surrounded the aircraft, following which all passengers were evacuated.