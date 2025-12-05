ETV Bharat / state

IndiGo Flight Cancelled: Newlyweds Join Their Wedding Reception Online, Guests Bless From Venue

The couple had booked a flight from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and then to Hubballi on December 2. Several relatives had planned their visit via Mumbai.

Their wedding reception was organised at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi, the bride's hometown, on December 3. The relatives of the bride and the groom also gone to Bhubaneshwar to attend their wedding.

The bride's parents represented them on the stage, accepted gifts and completed the rituals while the couple joined them on a large screen via video call. Medha Ksheerasagara from Hubballi and Sangrama Das from Bhubaneswar, both software engineers working in Bengaluru, got married in Bhubaneswar on November 23.

Hubballi: Amid the nationwide IndiGo flight cancellations, a newlywed couple could not reach their wedding reception, which was held in Hubballi of Karnataka's Dharwad district, and was forced to attend it online from Odisha's Bhubaneshwar.

However, IndiGo cancelled several flights due to ongoing internal operational challenges. Initially, the couple's flight was delayed from 9 am on December 2 to 4-5 am on December 3 but abruptly cancelled, leaving them with no alternative travel option.

"The couple, along with the groom's parents, got stranded in Bhubaneswar, and there was no other way to reach Hubballi," said Anil Kumar Ksheerasagara, the bride's father.

Reception venue in Hubballi (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the bride's parents and relatives, waiting for them in Hubballi, had no option but to go ahead with the wedding reception as per schedule. "The wedding hall was booked and all preparations were completed. The reception could not be cancelled at the last moment so we decided to conduct the ceremony on virtual mode," he said.

The bride's parents sat on the dais meant for the newlyweds while the couple joined the ceremony online from Bhubaneswar. The rituals were performed by the bride's parents. The relatives who came to the reception, blessed the newlyweds and the gifts that they had brought were handed over to their parents.

"If IndiGo had informed us about the flight cancellation a couple of days in advance, we could have made some other arrangement. The information about flight cancellation was given to us after 8 pm on December 2 so we were forced to go ahead with the ceremony without the bride and groom. This is frustrating. If we had known about the airline's delay in advance, we would have definitely made alternative arrangements," Ksheerasagara said.