IndiGo Faces Legal Heat As Chhattisgarh Civil Society Serves Notice Over 3,450 Flight Cancellations

Raipur: In view of the crisis plaguing the aviation industry due to the cancellation of 3,450 flights by Indigo Airlines across the country in the past six days, the Chhattisgarh Civil Society has issued a legal notice to the airline's management.

The society's convener, Kuldeep Solanki, sent the notice to the authorities of Indigo Airlines, stating that this move not only violates passenger rights but also blatantly disregards Indian laws and civil aviation regulations.

Solanki said Indigo Airlines, without prior notice and without providing a transparent reason, has arbitrarily disrupted the travel plans of thousands of passengers. According to him, passengers have suffered significant financial losses, mental distress, and loss of their time.

“A significant number of those affected include senior citizens, children, women, patients, and businesspeople. For these individuals, the sudden cancellation of flights is nothing short of an acute trouble,” Solanki added.

In its notice, the Chhattisgarh Civil Society clearly said, "This act by IndiGo is a serious violation of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Aviation Rules, and the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)." The society termed this act a clear case of "gross breach of contract" and "deficiency in service."

The society demanded that IndiGo Airlines ensure compensation to each affected passenger of at least ten times the ticket price, along with full reimbursement for all direct losses, including hotel expenses, alternative travel, and medical expenses, within five days. The company is also directed to publicly release a genuine and transparent statement of the reasons for this massive flight cancellation.