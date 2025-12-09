IndiGo Faces Legal Heat As Chhattisgarh Civil Society Serves Notice Over 3,450 Flight Cancellations
The civil society demanded that IndiGo Airlines ensure compensation to each affected passenger of at least ten times the ticket price.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
Raipur: In view of the crisis plaguing the aviation industry due to the cancellation of 3,450 flights by Indigo Airlines across the country in the past six days, the Chhattisgarh Civil Society has issued a legal notice to the airline's management.
The society's convener, Kuldeep Solanki, sent the notice to the authorities of Indigo Airlines, stating that this move not only violates passenger rights but also blatantly disregards Indian laws and civil aviation regulations.
Solanki said Indigo Airlines, without prior notice and without providing a transparent reason, has arbitrarily disrupted the travel plans of thousands of passengers. According to him, passengers have suffered significant financial losses, mental distress, and loss of their time.
“A significant number of those affected include senior citizens, children, women, patients, and businesspeople. For these individuals, the sudden cancellation of flights is nothing short of an acute trouble,” Solanki added.
In its notice, the Chhattisgarh Civil Society clearly said, "This act by IndiGo is a serious violation of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Aviation Rules, and the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)." The society termed this act a clear case of "gross breach of contract" and "deficiency in service."
The society demanded that IndiGo Airlines ensure compensation to each affected passenger of at least ten times the ticket price, along with full reimbursement for all direct losses, including hotel expenses, alternative travel, and medical expenses, within five days. The company is also directed to publicly release a genuine and transparent statement of the reasons for this massive flight cancellation.
The Chhattisgarh Civil Society further said that a detailed complaint has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on behalf of the affected passengers.
The Civil society demanded a special investigation by the DGCA, a fine of Rs 9,000 crore on IndiGo Airlines, and a resolution to prevent such incidents in the future.
The authorities also threatened to join the affected passengers in legal fights if the airline does not ensure compensation and accountability within the stipulated time frame.
The civil society said a class action lawsuit will be filed in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), breach of contract proceedings in the relevant civil courts and a criminal complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other authorities.
The civil society authorities also said IndiGo Airlines will be solely responsible for all legal expenses, damages, and fees incurred in this crisis, as this crisis is a result of its arbitrary and irresponsible policies.
The Chhattisgarh Civil Society has appealed to IndiGo management to take this matter seriously and take immediate corrective action. The office bearers also clarified that they will be forced to initiate civil and criminal proceedings in the competent courts and authorities.
