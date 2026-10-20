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IndiGo Chennai-Goa Flight Aborts Takeoff After Bomb Threat; Found To Be A Hoax

Representational image. ( IANS )

Chennai: An IndiGo Chennai-Goa flight had to abort takeoff at the Chennai International Airport following a bomb threat, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 5.40 pm on Monday when the airport control room received information that a bomb was planted on the plane, which was likely to explode shortly.

Following this, the air traffic control (ATC) denied permission for takeoff, and the aircraft was taken to a safe harbour. Airport officials immediately informed the bomb squad about the matter, and a team soon rushed to the spot to carry out an intensive combing of the aircraft. Meanwhile, airport security forces evacuated all 176 passengers along with six flight crew members and took them to a safe location. Similarly, passengers' luggage and cargo parcels were also taken out.