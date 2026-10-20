IndiGo Chennai-Goa Flight Aborts Takeoff After Bomb Threat; Found To Be A Hoax
All 176 passengers and the crew members were safely evacuated. A case has been registered by the Chennai Airport Police, who have launched an investigation.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Chennai: An IndiGo Chennai-Goa flight had to abort takeoff at the Chennai International Airport following a bomb threat, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at 5.40 pm on Monday when the airport control room received information that a bomb was planted on the plane, which was likely to explode shortly.
Following this, the air traffic control (ATC) denied permission for takeoff, and the aircraft was taken to a safe harbour. Airport officials immediately informed the bomb squad about the matter, and a team soon rushed to the spot to carry out an intensive combing of the aircraft.
Meanwhile, airport security forces evacuated all 176 passengers along with six flight crew members and took them to a safe location. Similarly, passengers' luggage and cargo parcels were also taken out.
Subsequently, airport bomb experts, with the help of security forces, task force personnel, and sniffer dogs, conducted an intensive search of the aircraft, including the exterior, interior, passenger belongings, and cabins where cargo parcels were kept.
However, the search, which lasted for more than four hours, didn't detect any explosive material on the plane and confirmed the bomb threat was a hoax. The flight subsequently departed for Goa at 10 pm, following a four-hour delay.
A case has been registered by the Chennai Airport Police, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the source of the threat. The incident led to a huge commotion among flyers.
Also Read