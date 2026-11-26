ETV Bharat / state

IndiGo Announces Flight Services From Major Tamil Nadu Cities to Vietnam

IndiGo Airlines has also released the flight schedule for services from Tamil Nadu to Hanoi. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: IndiGo Airlines has officially announced the launch of two-way flight services connecting major cities in Tamil Nadu to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

Starting December 20, the airline will commence two-way flight services from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, as well as from Puducherry, to Hanoi, the capital of the Southeast Asian nation of Vietnam via Bengaluru.

Chennai–Hanoi Flight Service IndiGo Airlines has also released the flight schedule for services from Tamil Nadu to Hanoi. Accordingly, a daily flight service will operate between Chennai and Hanoi. The IndiGo flight will depart from Chennai International Airport daily at 8.45 PM and, travelling via Bengaluru, will arrive at Hanoi Airport in Vietnam at 5.55 AM the following day. In the return direction, the IndiGo flight will depart from Hanoi daily at 6.55 AM and arrive at Chennai Airport at 3.35 PM.