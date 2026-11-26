IndiGo Announces Flight Services From Major Tamil Nadu Cities to Vietnam
Starting December 20, the airlines will commence two-way flight services from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Puducherry to Vietnam
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Chennai: IndiGo Airlines has officially announced the launch of two-way flight services connecting major cities in Tamil Nadu to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.
Starting December 20, the airline will commence two-way flight services from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, as well as from Puducherry, to Hanoi, the capital of the Southeast Asian nation of Vietnam via Bengaluru.
Chennai–Hanoi Flight Service
IndiGo Airlines has also released the flight schedule for services from Tamil Nadu to Hanoi. Accordingly, a daily flight service will operate between Chennai and Hanoi.
The IndiGo flight will depart from Chennai International Airport daily at 8.45 PM and, travelling via Bengaluru, will arrive at Hanoi Airport in Vietnam at 5.55 AM the following day.
In the return direction, the IndiGo flight will depart from Hanoi daily at 6.55 AM and arrive at Chennai Airport at 3.35 PM.
Coimbatore–Hanoi Flight Service
IndiGo will also operate a daily flight service between Coimbatore and Hanoi. Under this schedule, the IndiGo flight will depart from Coimbatore Airport daily at 4.35 PM and, via Bengaluru, will reach Hanoi Airport at 5.55 AM the next day. In the return direction, the flight departing from Hanoi daily at 6.55 AM will arrive at Coimbatore Airport at 4 PM the same day.
Further, IndiGo will offer daily flight services on the Madurai–Hanoi–Madurai, Trichy–Hanoi–Trichy, and Puducherry–Hanoi–Puducherry routes.
This announcement is expected to be beneficial, given the growing number of passengers travelling from Tamil Nadu to Vietnam for tourism, business, and trade purposes.
However, as all these flights will operate via Bengaluru, the total travel time is nine hours. Consequently, air travellers are hoping that IndiGo will launch a non-stop, direct flight service between Chennai and Hanoi.
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