ETV Bharat / state

Indigenous INS Malvan Commissioned into Indian Navy, Boosting Coastal Security And Anti-Submarine Capability

Karwar, Uttara Kannada: The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned INS Malvan, an advanced anti-submarine warfare vessel built predominantly with indigenous technology, marking another milestone in India's efforts to strengthen maritime security and coastal defence.

The commissioning ceremony was held at INS Kadamba, the naval base under Project Seabird in Karwar, Asia's largest naval base. INS Malvan is the second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) to join the Indian Navy.

Commander Praveen Kumar Tiwari assumed charge as the first Commanding Officer of INS Malvan during the ceremony. Addressing the gathering, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stressed the need for greater integration among the armed forces to tackle future security challenges.

"The Navy, Air Force and Army must work together to meet the evolving security environment. Technology provides capability, but it is the professionalism, leadership and teamwork of sailors that transform a warship into a formidable fighting force. Like the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force and other defence services must continue to move rapidly towards self-reliance and technological advancement," he said.

The event was attended by several senior defence officials, including Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Rear Admiral Vikram Menon and Cochin Shipyard Limited Chairman and Managing Director Joshi V. J.



Built with Nearly 80 Per cent Indigenous Content

Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Malvan incorporates nearly 80 per cent indigenous equipment and technology, making it a significant achievement under the central government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The vessel is approximately 80 metres long, displaces around 1,100 tonnes and has been specifically designed for anti-submarine operations in coastal waters and shallow seas, where larger warships often face operational limitations.

Stealth and Advanced Combat Systems

INS Malvan has been equipped with stealth features that significantly reduce its radar, acoustic and infrared signatures, enabling it to operate with a lower probability of detection by enemy radar and sonar systems.

The warship is armed with RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers capable of carrying out precision attacks against hostile submarines. It is also powered by pump-jet propulsion technology, which generates less noise than conventional propellers while offering superior manoeuvrability and speed in shallow waters. Its advanced sonar and radar systems are designed to quickly detect, track and engage submarines operating beneath the sea surface.



Strengthening India's Coastal Defence