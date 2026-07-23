Indigenous INS Malvan Commissioned into Indian Navy, Boosting Coastal Security And Anti-Submarine Capability
The commissioning ceremony was held at INS Kadamba, the naval base under Project Seabird in Karwar, Asia's largest naval base.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 12:19 AM IST
Karwar, Uttara Kannada: The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned INS Malvan, an advanced anti-submarine warfare vessel built predominantly with indigenous technology, marking another milestone in India's efforts to strengthen maritime security and coastal defence.
The commissioning ceremony was held at INS Kadamba, the naval base under Project Seabird in Karwar, Asia's largest naval base. INS Malvan is the second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) to join the Indian Navy.
Commander Praveen Kumar Tiwari assumed charge as the first Commanding Officer of INS Malvan during the ceremony. Addressing the gathering, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stressed the need for greater integration among the armed forces to tackle future security challenges.
"The Navy, Air Force and Army must work together to meet the evolving security environment. Technology provides capability, but it is the professionalism, leadership and teamwork of sailors that transform a warship into a formidable fighting force. Like the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force and other defence services must continue to move rapidly towards self-reliance and technological advancement," he said.
The event was attended by several senior defence officials, including Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Rear Admiral Vikram Menon and Cochin Shipyard Limited Chairman and Managing Director Joshi V. J.
Built with Nearly 80 Per cent Indigenous Content
Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Malvan incorporates nearly 80 per cent indigenous equipment and technology, making it a significant achievement under the central government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
The vessel is approximately 80 metres long, displaces around 1,100 tonnes and has been specifically designed for anti-submarine operations in coastal waters and shallow seas, where larger warships often face operational limitations.
Stealth and Advanced Combat Systems
INS Malvan has been equipped with stealth features that significantly reduce its radar, acoustic and infrared signatures, enabling it to operate with a lower probability of detection by enemy radar and sonar systems.
The warship is armed with RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers capable of carrying out precision attacks against hostile submarines. It is also powered by pump-jet propulsion technology, which generates less noise than conventional propellers while offering superior manoeuvrability and speed in shallow waters. Its advanced sonar and radar systems are designed to quickly detect, track and engage submarines operating beneath the sea surface.
Strengthening India's Coastal Defence
Officials said the induction of INS Malvan comes at a time when submarine deployments by China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region and along India's coastline have been increasing. They noted that while operating large warships in shallow coastal waters presents significant challenges, specialised vessels such as INS Malvan are ideally suited to counter such threats.
India currently has a limited number of deep-sea anti-submarine platforms. The planned induction of 16 ASW-SWC vessels will enable these specialised ships to undertake coastal surveillance and anti-submarine missions, reducing the burden on larger naval assets while improving the Navy's overall operational balance.
Network-Centric Maritime Operations
INS Malvan is designed to operate as part of a networked maritime force rather than as a standalone platform. It can share real-time information with P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and naval helicopters while coordinating operations with destroyers and frigates during joint anti-submarine warfare missions.
This network-centric capability will enable the Navy to detect and monitor even subtle underwater and surface movements across a wider operational area.
Honouring Shivaji Maharaj's Naval Legacy
The warship has been named after the coastal town of Malvan in Maharashtra, a region closely associated with the naval legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji built the historic Sindhudurg Fort there to protect India's western coastline and control maritime trade routes.
In tribute to this legacy, the ship's crest features the iconic Bagh Nakh, or Tiger Claws, the legendary weapon associated with Shivaji Maharaj, symbolising stealth, courage and decisive action.
Karwar Emerges as a Strategic Maritime Hub
INS Malvan is the first warship to be commissioned at INS Kadamba as part of the ongoing expansion of Project Seabird. With world-class infrastructure and continued development, Karwar is steadily emerging as one of India's most important strategic naval bases and a key pillar of the country's future maritime security architecture.
Roadmap to 2028
The Indian Navy plans to induct a total of 16 ASW-SWC vessels by 2028. The programme has brought together major public and private sector defence manufacturers, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Mahindra Defence and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), reflecting the rapid growth of India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.
Officials said the project not only enhances India's naval capability but also strengthens the country's ambition of becoming a global exporter of advanced defence equipment in the years ahead.