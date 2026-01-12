Indigenous Cow Breed With Over 17 Litres Milk Yield Tops Milk Beauty Competition In Kurukshetra
Named Goran for being born on Shivratri, the 5.5-year-old Haryanvi breed has fetched a price of up to Rs 15 lakh at the cattle fair.
Kurukshetra: An indigenous cow breed has secured first place in the Milk Beauty Competition hosted at the Kurukshetra cattle fair in Haryana for yielding over 17 litres of milk. For its bumper milk yield, the 5.5-year-old cow is fetching offer prices of up to Rs 15 lakh. However, its owner, Sanjeet Mor, is not willing to part with her.
Mor, a cattle breeder from Jind, said, "I am pursuing a BSc in Nursing. Along with studies, I also help my parents with cattle farming. This is my first time at the cattle fair, where my cow won first place on the very first attempt. Her name is Goran, as she was born on the day of Shivratri. I have worked for a decade to grow this pure Haryanvi breed cow."
Jind said the cow has set a record at the fair by producing 17.5 litres of milk, although she used to yield up to 19 litres. Goran has now been pregnant for a month. The credit for bringing this cow to this level goes to my parents," he added.
He said if traditional breeds are properly cared for, record milk production can be achieved. "I have about eight cattle of this breed. A six-month-old calf of the breed has already fetched a value of Rs three lakh from a cattle farmer at the fair. By securing first place, Goran was valued at Rs 15 lakh. By yielding more than 17 litres of milk, she has proven to be the number one Haryanvi breed cow in the country," Jind said.
