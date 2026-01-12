ETV Bharat / state

Indigenous Cow Breed With Over 17 Litres Milk Yield Tops Milk Beauty Competition In Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: An indigenous cow breed has secured first place in the Milk Beauty Competition hosted at the Kurukshetra cattle fair in Haryana for yielding over 17 litres of milk. For its bumper milk yield, the 5.5-year-old cow is fetching offer prices of up to Rs 15 lakh. However, its owner, Sanjeet Mor, is not willing to part with her.

Mor, a cattle breeder from Jind, said, "I am pursuing a BSc in Nursing. Along with studies, I also help my parents with cattle farming. This is my first time at the cattle fair, where my cow won first place on the very first attempt. Her name is Goran, as she was born on the day of Shivratri. I have worked for a decade to grow this pure Haryanvi breed cow."