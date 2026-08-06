ETV Bharat / state

India's 'Swimming Camel' Faces Extinction As NRCC Launches Conservation Drive

Bikaner: Once regarded as the lifeline of the desert and the backbone of the arid economy, camels in India are now facing a survival crisis. This has pushed several indigenous breeds towards extinction.

Of the nine officially recognised camel breeds in India, six are now considered threatened. Three have entered the endangered category, while the populations of three others are declining. In response, the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) in Bikaner has launched a special conservation programme aimed at protecting rare camel breeds. A major focus will be on the endangered Kharai camel, the world's only camel known for its swimming ability.

India's 'Swimming Camel' Faces Extinction As NRCC Launches Conservation Drive (ETV Bharat)

According to Dr Ved Prakash, Principal Scientist at NRCC, the Kharai camel is unlike any other camel breed. While desert camels are renowned for their endurance on sand, the Kharai camel thrives in a coastal mangrove ecosystem.

It is India's only camel capable of swimming several kilometres across the sea to reach mangrove forests and small islands in search of food; thus, the nickname Swimming Camel.