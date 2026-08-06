India's 'Swimming Camel' Faces Extinction As NRCC Launches Conservation Drive
The breed has evolved physical adaptations that enable it to navigate tidal waters with ease.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Bikaner: Once regarded as the lifeline of the desert and the backbone of the arid economy, camels in India are now facing a survival crisis. This has pushed several indigenous breeds towards extinction.
Of the nine officially recognised camel breeds in India, six are now considered threatened. Three have entered the endangered category, while the populations of three others are declining. In response, the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) in Bikaner has launched a special conservation programme aimed at protecting rare camel breeds. A major focus will be on the endangered Kharai camel, the world's only camel known for its swimming ability.
According to Dr Ved Prakash, Principal Scientist at NRCC, the Kharai camel is unlike any other camel breed. While desert camels are renowned for their endurance on sand, the Kharai camel thrives in a coastal mangrove ecosystem.
It is India's only camel capable of swimming several kilometres across the sea to reach mangrove forests and small islands in search of food; thus, the nickname Swimming Camel.
The breed has evolved physical adaptations that enable it to navigate tidal waters with ease. Its specially adapted limbs and body structure distinguish it from other camel breeds.
Another feature of the Kharai camel is its ability to drink highly saline seawater, up to 10,000 TDS, and survive primarily on mangrove leaves and salt-tolerant coastal vegetation.
The breed is found mainly along the Gulf of Kutch, including coastal areas of Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi districts in Gujarat. It has traditionally been reared by the Maldhari pastoral community, whose livelihoods have long depended on these animals.
However, rapid mechanisation, shrinking grazing lands, climate change, changing lifestyles, and declining interest in traditional camel rearing have led to a fall in the country's camel population.
According to the 2019 Livestock Census, only 4,266 Kharai camels remain in India, including just 569 breeding males and 2,421 breeding females.
NRCC plans to gradually introduce the Kharai camel into its Bikaner conservation programme, where scientists will study its genetics, reproductive biology, disease resistance and adaptation to marine environments. Researchers also hope to develop scientific breeding models to ensure the long-term survival of this rare breed.
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