India's 'Pad Woman' Anju Bist: Changing Menstrual Conversations With Banana Fibre Sanitary Pads
Reusable banana-fibre pads, menstrual awareness and sustainable health - Anju Bist’s mission is changing how young India talks about periods, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Anju Bist probably does not need an introduction. Someone who has spent years challenging stigma around menstruation, promoting sustainable menstrual choices and building awareness among schools, youth communities, healthcare professionals and institutions, Anju has been able to reach over 30 lakh young women through her campaigns.
A mechanical engineer by qualification and a social innovator and menstrual health advocate by choice, she has earned recognition across India as “India’s Pad Woman” for creating the world’s first reusable sanitary pad using banana fibre absorbents. Born in Punjab, married into Uttarakhand, educated and professionally settled in the United States, Bist left behind a successful career to pursue the mission of her life - to transform menstrual health awareness and began her initiative Happiness For Her.
Currently working in Odisha, she has opened new conversations around menstrual health, environmental responsibility and access to healthier menstrual products. In a tete-a-tete with ETV Bharat, Anju speaks about the work she does and how banana fibre is reshaping menstrual care.
Q: You have been working in Odisha for the last two years. How far have you been able to take your mission forward to promote menstrual health ?
Anju Bist: We have been pursuing the menstrual health awareness movement in Odisha. Menstrual health remains one of India’s least-discussed public health issues. Our effort is to bring together educators, healthcare professionals, sustainability leaders and young people to improve awareness and access to healthier menstrual alternatives. And we have succeeded to a large extent.
Q: What inspired you to work in the field of menstrual health awareness?
Anju Bist: My inspiration comes from Mata Amritanandamayi. I have been associated with her service mission for nearly two decades. Her guidance continuously inspired me to work toward healthier menstrual alternatives. Everything we do is deeply rooted in that inspiration and sense of service.
Q: Is there still a lack of awareness around menstruation and menstrual products?
Anju Bist: Awareness among today’s youth is improving, which is encouraging. But challenges remain. Studies show that more than 80 million girls still struggle to access clean and hygienic menstrual products. Greater awareness is urgently needed because many young girls continue to suffer silently. Over the last four to five years, we have seen positive changes - more girls are adopting reusable menstrual products, which are healthier both for individuals and for the environment. But much needs to be done.
Q: Should menstrual education begin in schools?
Anju Bist: Absolutely. Menstrual health education must start early, during school years. Awareness and hygiene education should be strengthened. We are already working with schools across several states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Kerala. Similar awareness efforts are now growing in Odisha as well, particularly around sustainable menstrual alternatives.
Q: How supportive is the ecosystem here in Odisha to your initiative?
Anju Bist: We are encouraged by grassroots leadership. Madhusmita, who connected with us during her MBA studies at Rama Devi University, has been working with us for the past year. She has helped distribute reusable sanitary pads to women across 200 villages while also focusing on usage training and awareness. Even young women in her hostel community have adopted reusable pads. Such community-led change gives us hope.
Moreover, Odisha has a unique cultural connection through Raja Parba, a festival celebrating womanhood and menstruation. That cultural foundation should make conversations easier. We are also seeing strong support from institutions and organisations, including collaborations involving AIIMS Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhubaneswar.
Q: What role do young men have in menstrual awareness?
Anju Bist: Their role is extremely important. Change cannot happen if families continue to avoid open conversations or hold onto shame and silence. Everyone must be educated and aware. Menstrual health is not only a women’s issue; it is a social cause.
Q: Have you noticed any change after your interventions?
Anju Bist: There has definitely been a shift in public mindset. We expect even greater changes in the coming years. If we continue sustained work for decades, transformation is inevitable. Reusable menstrual products can significantly reduce environmental pollution while also helping address health concerns.
Q: Banana fibre sanitary pads are being talked about now. How does it work?
Anju Bist: After a banana plant is cut, a fibrous mesh-like material can be extracted from it. This natural material has strong absorbent properties and can retain liquids effectively. We hygienically process and place the fibre between layers of cloth to create reusable sanitary pads. These products can be safely reused by women and girls.
At a recent programme in Bhubaneswar, institutions including IIT Bhubaneswar, KIIT University, Rama Devi Women’s University and other colleges were recognised through the ‘CARE Awards’ for promoting sustainable menstrual practices and peer-led behavioural change on campuses. Collectively, these efforts have helped over 5,000 young women shift toward more sustainable menstrual choices in the past year. Collaborative menstrual health research initiatives involving AIIMS Bhubaneswar and KIIT University are also set to begin, aiming to deepen understanding of adolescent health, menstrual challenges and the long-term impact of menstrual products.
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