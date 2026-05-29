ETV Bharat / state

India's 'Pad Woman' Anju Bist: Changing Menstrual Conversations With Banana Fibre Sanitary Pads

Bhubaneswar: Anju Bist probably does not need an introduction. Someone who has spent years challenging stigma around menstruation, promoting sustainable menstrual choices and building awareness among schools, youth communities, healthcare professionals and institutions, Anju has been able to reach over 30 lakh young women through her campaigns.

A mechanical engineer by qualification and a social innovator and menstrual health advocate by choice, she has earned recognition across India as “India’s Pad Woman” for creating the world’s first reusable sanitary pad using banana fibre absorbents. Born in Punjab, married into Uttarakhand, educated and professionally settled in the United States, Bist left behind a successful career to pursue the mission of her life - to transform menstrual health awareness and began her initiative Happiness For Her.

India's 'Pad Woman' Anju Bist: Changing Menstrual Conversations With Banana Fibre Sanitary Pads (ETV Bharat)

Currently working in Odisha, she has opened new conversations around menstrual health, environmental responsibility and access to healthier menstrual products. In a tete-a-tete with ETV Bharat, Anju speaks about the work she does and how banana fibre is reshaping menstrual care.

Q: You have been working in Odisha for the last two years. How far have you been able to take your mission forward to promote menstrual health ?

Anju Bist: We have been pursuing the menstrual health awareness movement in Odisha. Menstrual health remains one of India’s least-discussed public health issues. Our effort is to bring together educators, healthcare professionals, sustainability leaders and young people to improve awareness and access to healthier menstrual alternatives. And we have succeeded to a large extent.

Q: What inspired you to work in the field of menstrual health awareness?

Anju Bist: My inspiration comes from Mata Amritanandamayi. I have been associated with her service mission for nearly two decades. Her guidance continuously inspired me to work toward healthier menstrual alternatives. Everything we do is deeply rooted in that inspiration and sense of service.

India's 'Pad Woman' Anju Bist: Changing Menstrual Conversations With Banana Fibre Sanitary Pads (ETV Bharat)

Q: Is there still a lack of awareness around menstruation and menstrual products?

Anju Bist: Awareness among today’s youth is improving, which is encouraging. But challenges remain. Studies show that more than 80 million girls still struggle to access clean and hygienic menstrual products. Greater awareness is urgently needed because many young girls continue to suffer silently. Over the last four to five years, we have seen positive changes - more girls are adopting reusable menstrual products, which are healthier both for individuals and for the environment. But much needs to be done.