ETV Bharat / state

India’s Most Advanced Tunnel On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion In Kota

Kota: At least 95 per cent of the work for the world’s most advanced tunnels under the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, passing through the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, is completed, officials said.

Being built as part of the Bharatmala Project, the tunnel has been under construction for nearly four-and-a-half years due to the ecological sensitivity of the tiger reserve area.

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Sandeep Agrawal, the tunnel is being constructed by Dilip Buildcon and is nearing completion. He added that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used to monitor traffic movement inside the tunnel.

The tunnel will feature a controlled environment with air circulation managed through jet fans, which will maintain temperatures between 25°C and 30°C year-round. In summer, commuters will experience cooler conditions compared to outside temperatures, while in winter, the tunnel will remain relatively warmer.

India’s Most Advanced Tunnel on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion in Kota (ETV Bharat)

The tunnel will be equipped with a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to manage operations from entry to exit. There will be AI-enabled cameras with night vision to monitor vehicle movement, including type, height, and count. There will be data stored analysis. In case of breakdowns or accidents, vehicles will be moved to designated lay-bys.