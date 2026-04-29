India’s Most Advanced Tunnel On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion In Kota
Being built as part of the Bharatmala Project, the tunnel has been under construction for nearly four-and-a-half years due to the tiger reserve area.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Kota: At least 95 per cent of the work for the world’s most advanced tunnels under the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, passing through the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, is completed, officials said.
Being built as part of the Bharatmala Project, the tunnel has been under construction for nearly four-and-a-half years due to the ecological sensitivity of the tiger reserve area.
According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Sandeep Agrawal, the tunnel is being constructed by Dilip Buildcon and is nearing completion. He added that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used to monitor traffic movement inside the tunnel.
The tunnel will feature a controlled environment with air circulation managed through jet fans, which will maintain temperatures between 25°C and 30°C year-round. In summer, commuters will experience cooler conditions compared to outside temperatures, while in winter, the tunnel will remain relatively warmer.
The tunnel will be equipped with a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to manage operations from entry to exit. There will be AI-enabled cameras with night vision to monitor vehicle movement, including type, height, and count. There will be data stored analysis. In case of breakdowns or accidents, vehicles will be moved to designated lay-bys.
NHAI has also secured an FM radio licence to communicate directly with drivers during emergencies. Public address systems and uninterrupted mobile and internet connectivity will be ensured through network boosters installed inside the tunnel.
Certain vehicles, including those carrying inflammable materials like LPG and petroleum products, will not be allowed inside the tunnel. As per expressway norms, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractor-trolleys are also prohibited.
The 4.9-kilometre-long tunnel stretches from near Ummedpura village to Nayagaon Jagir, connecting key interchanges along the expressway. Of this, 3.3 km has been excavated through hills using drilling and blasting techniques, while a 1.6 km artificial tunnel has been built using the cut-and-cover method to protect wildlife movement.
The tunnel is constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) and excavation progressed at an average of 5–7 metres per day, which has taken nearly two years to complete the main section.
The eight-lane tunnel is divided into two tubes, one for each direction, which makes it a twin-tube tunnel. Each tube is 19 metres wide, with a 15-metre carriageway and additional space for drainage, cables, and safety zones. The tunnel height is 11 metres, with 5.5 metres clearance for vehicles.
Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,000 crore, the structure is designed for a lifespan of 100 years. The construction company will also handle its operation and maintenance for five years. The tunnel includes an advanced fire safety system with smoke detectors, water storage tanks, and alarm points every 200 metres. A total of 104 jet fans will regulate air quality.
Lighting inside the tunnel has been designed using lux-based technology to gradually adjust brightness levels. The twin tunnels are interconnected at 12 points through emergency cross-passages spaced every 300–400 metres. Additionally, four lay-bys have been created for emergency halts. In case of accidents or fire, traffic can be diverted through alternate routes, and emergency services such as fire brigades and ambulances can access the site.
Read More:
- Parbati Hydropower Project Tunnel Leak Fixed After 19 Years; Power Generation Resumes In Kullu
- Himachal Pradesh: NDMA Inspects Lahaul-Spiti's Glacial Ghepan Lake, To Install Early Warning System
- 'Only 325 Metres Left': Strategic Zojila Tunnel Set For Breakthrough By May-End, 'Handshake' To Link Kashmir And Ladakh