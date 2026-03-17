ETV Bharat / state

India's Maiden Hydrogen-Run Loco Makes Trial Runs On Jind-Sonipat Route

Jind: Trial runs for the country's first hydrogen-run locomotive were conducted on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. For the first time, it completed two successful runs with a brief stop at every junction. This ambitious project is considered a major step towards environmentally friendly transportation for the Railways.

The train was brought from the hydrogen plant yard to Jind Junction at approximately 7:30 am on Monday. From there, it departed for Sonipat at around 11:15 am and reached there at 2:50 pm. After a ten-minute halt, it left for Jind at 3 pm and reached at 5:10 pm. Subsequently, it arrived at Jind at 5.30 pm. This marked the first instance where the train completed two full circuits on the Jind-Sonipat route. During the trial runs, the train maintained a speed of 70 to 75 kilometres per hour.

Railway officials said several important technical aspects like engine speed, brake system, fuel consumption, safety standards, track conditions and signalling systems were being continuously monitored during the trial. For safety reasons, only a limited amount of hydrogen gas was filled so that the diesel engine could be quickly reconnected if needed. The technical team of the Railways has been engaged in the testing process with utmost vigilance, it added.