India’s Knowledge Reached Arab World Through Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted Kashmir and Nalanda’s historic roles as global knowledge hubs, emphasizing their civilisational legacy and India's intellectual contributions.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Kashmir was once one of Asia’s leading centres of learning, where scholars from distant regions studied Sanskrit and other disciplines before carrying Indian knowledge traditions across the world through translations and intellectual exchanges.
Addressing the inaugural session of the Nalanda Dialogue-2026 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Sinha said Kashmir and Nalanda shared a deep civilisational connection and had historically served as influential centres of knowledge that shaped philosophical, scientific and cultural thought across continents.
He said such forums encourage reflection on the past while helping societies prepare for the future through dialogue and intellectual engagement.
Recalling the legacy of ancient Nalanda, Sinha said the renowned university symbolised India’s rich knowledge tradition and its contribution to global civilisation. He said Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila and other ancient institutions were not merely educational centres but global hubs that attracted scholars from different parts of the world.
“India’s identity has always been rooted in its great knowledge centres. These institutions became meeting points of cultures, ideas and intellectual traditions and reflected the openness of Indian civilisation,” Sinha said.
Highlighting Kashmir’s historical role in the exchange of ideas, the Lieutenant Governor said the region was home to Sharada Peeth, one of the most respected centres of learning in the ancient world.
“Kashmir was once a major centre of knowledge. People travelled from distant lands to acquire learning here. Scholars from Afghanistan and other regions came to study Sanskrit and various branches of knowledge before carrying that learning to different parts of the world,” he said.
Sinha said Kashmir played a significant role in transmitting Indian knowledge to other civilisations. According to him, scholars from different countries regularly visited the Valley, while Sanskrit texts studied in Kashmir were translated into Arabic, helping Indian ideas reach the Arab world and beyond.
“Kashmir served as an important bridge connecting different intellectual traditions,” he said.
Referring to India’s contributions to mathematics and science, Sinha said the concept of zero travelled from India to Baghdad through ancient knowledge networks before reaching Europe, influencing scientific and mathematical development.
“The journey of knowledge from India to Baghdad and then to Europe illustrates the extraordinary reach of our civilisational wisdom. India’s intellectual contributions played a significant role in shaping human progress,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor said Kashmir and Nalanda represented a broader civilisational vision centred on learning, dialogue and the pursuit of truth. He said both centres demonstrated how knowledge could unite societies, transcend geographical boundaries and contribute to human development.
Sinha said India, as the inheritor of a rich civilisational legacy, must continue to advance that tradition through innovation, foresight and cultural confidence.
He also stressed the importance of connecting ancient centres of learning across regions, including Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kashi, to strengthen India’s collective consciousness and preserve its intellectual heritage.
“We must revive the spirit that once connected different regions through knowledge, culture and intellectual exchange. This shared heritage has the power to strengthen national consciousness and inspire future generations,” he said.
Expressing satisfaction that the Nalanda Dialogue was being held in Srinagar, Sinha said the city had long been associated with scholarship, cultural exchange and intellectual inquiry.
He described Kashmir as a historic centre of Sanskrit scholarship and philosophical thought, where eminent thinkers contributed significantly to the development of Indian intellectual traditions.
Calling cultural exchange an essential need of the modern era, Sinha said discussions at the dialogue would contribute to policymaking, academic cooperation and cultural understanding while encouraging young people to participate actively in nation-building.
“Our youth must emerge as drivers of change and become a source of ideas and decisions that shape the future. Knowledge, innovation, science and culture must work together to build a stronger India,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor also underlined the importance of strengthening India’s soft power and cultural diplomacy by promoting the country’s intellectual and civilisational heritage globally.
“When India’s youth engage with and promote the country’s rich intellectual and cultural heritage, our soft power and cultural diplomacy become stronger. India’s civilisational traditions remain among its greatest strengths,” he said.
Sinha said the Nalanda Dialogue reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to knowledge, human values and cultural exchange while reviving the historic links between Kashmir and Nalanda, two centres that played a significant role in shaping global traditions of learning.
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