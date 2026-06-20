ETV Bharat / state

India’s Knowledge Reached Arab World Through Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Kashmir was once one of Asia’s leading centres of learning, where scholars from distant regions studied Sanskrit and other disciplines before carrying Indian knowledge traditions across the world through translations and intellectual exchanges.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Nalanda Dialogue-2026 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Sinha said Kashmir and Nalanda shared a deep civilisational connection and had historically served as influential centres of knowledge that shaped philosophical, scientific and cultural thought across continents.

He said such forums encourage reflection on the past while helping societies prepare for the future through dialogue and intellectual engagement.

Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addressing Nalanda Dialogue-2026 event at SKICC Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Recalling the legacy of ancient Nalanda, Sinha said the renowned university symbolised India’s rich knowledge tradition and its contribution to global civilisation. He said Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila and other ancient institutions were not merely educational centres but global hubs that attracted scholars from different parts of the world.

“India’s identity has always been rooted in its great knowledge centres. These institutions became meeting points of cultures, ideas and intellectual traditions and reflected the openness of Indian civilisation,” Sinha said.

Highlighting Kashmir’s historical role in the exchange of ideas, the Lieutenant Governor said the region was home to Sharada Peeth, one of the most respected centres of learning in the ancient world.

“Kashmir was once a major centre of knowledge. People travelled from distant lands to acquire learning here. Scholars from Afghanistan and other regions came to study Sanskrit and various branches of knowledge before carrying that learning to different parts of the world,” he said.

Sinha said Kashmir played a significant role in transmitting Indian knowledge to other civilisations. According to him, scholars from different countries regularly visited the Valley, while Sanskrit texts studied in Kashmir were translated into Arabic, helping Indian ideas reach the Arab world and beyond.

“Kashmir served as an important bridge connecting different intellectual traditions,” he said.

Referring to India’s contributions to mathematics and science, Sinha said the concept of zero travelled from India to Baghdad through ancient knowledge networks before reaching Europe, influencing scientific and mathematical development.