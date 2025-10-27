ETV Bharat / state

India's Fishing Industry Will Flourish Through Cooperatives, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurating a state-of-the-art fishing vessel at Mazgaon Dock ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Like milk federations and sugar cooperatives, in the future, the fishing industry too will flourish through cooperatives, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday. Shah inaugurated inaugurated state-of-the-art deep sea fishing vessels at Mazgaon Dock. The vessels are being given to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for Rs 1.2 crore per unit. Shah said funds are being allocated under the scheme by the Maharashtra government's Department of Fisheries, National Cooperative Development Corporation and the Union Ministry of Fisheries. He said the initiative is a symbol of the commitment of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realize the dream of a self-reliant India and strengthen the 'blue economy' (maritime economy). The Union Minister said a joint working group has been formed by to accelerate cooperative-led deep-sea fishing activities through cooperatives and fish producer organizations. Union Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis handing over key of a fishing vessel to a beneficiary at Mazgaon Dock (ETV Bharat)