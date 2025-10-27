India's Fishing Industry Will Flourish Through Cooperatives, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
October 27, 2025
Updated : October 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Mumbai: Like milk federations and sugar cooperatives, in the future, the fishing industry too will flourish through cooperatives, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.
Shah inaugurated inaugurated state-of-the-art deep sea fishing vessels at Mazgaon Dock. The vessels are being given to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for Rs 1.2 crore per unit. Shah said funds are being allocated under the scheme by the Maharashtra government's Department of Fisheries, National Cooperative Development Corporation and the Union Ministry of Fisheries.
He said the initiative is a symbol of the commitment of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realize the dream of a self-reliant India and strengthen the 'blue economy' (maritime economy). The Union Minister said a joint working group has been formed by to accelerate cooperative-led deep-sea fishing activities through cooperatives and fish producer organizations.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said handing over of the keys of the deep-sea fishing vessels by Shah to the beneficiaries is a historic milestone in the cooperative-led deep sea fishing sector and is crucial for self-reliance, sustainability and empowerment of cooperatives in the fisheries sector.
He said it is an important step towards modernizing India's marine fisheries sector, increasing deep-sea fishing capacity and promoting cooperative development in coastal areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and its objective is to explore fisheries resources in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and deep sea.
India's marine fisheries sector has traditionally operated on a modest scale, with fishermen using conventional vessels that typically venture only 40-60 nautical miles from the coastline. This has limited both catch volumes and economic returns.
The new vessels are expected to enable fisheries cooperatives to tap into India's Exclusive Economic Zone and high seas, particularly around Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The initiative could unlock opportunities in high-value fisheries such as tuna, potentially boosting seafood exports and strengthening coastal livelihoods, the statement added.
The government has positioned the programme as part of its push towards self-reliance and strengthening the Blue Economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
