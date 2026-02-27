ETV Bharat / state

India's First 'Smart Desludging Truck' Ready, Pilot Project To Kick Off From Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a national platform for innovation in septic sludge management with the introduction of the country’s first 'Smart Desludging Truck'. Designed to scientifically treat septic tank waste, this advanced vehicle will be launched on an experimental basis in Eluru district shortly.

The speciality of this truck lies in its ability to segregate and treat solid and liquid waste within the vehicle itself, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. The truck has been developed in Delhi through a partnership between Swachhandra Sanstha, Tide Technocrats, and TPS Infrastructure. Trial runs of the vehicle have been completely successfully.

Solution To Environmental Hazard

Presently, private septic tank operators collect solid and liquid waste together and dump it untreated into nearby ponds, canals, rivers, and even sea. This practice has resulted in severe water pollution and environmental damage. Taking serious note of the issue, the National Green Tribunal has repeatedly expressed concern and directed states to ensure that septic tank wastewater is released only after mandatory treatment.

Although the Centre has declared all cities and towns in the state as open defecation-free and ensured individual toilets for households, proper septic waste management remains a challenge. Despite government instructions, private operators have largely failed to comply with treatment norms.

It is here that Swachhandra Sanstha has stepped in with an innovative and practical solution.