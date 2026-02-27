India's First 'Smart Desludging Truck' Ready, Pilot Project To Kick Off From Andhra Pradesh's Eluru
The Smart Desludging Truck, equipped with advanced technology, enables complete cleaning of septic tanks, and solid and liquid waste management.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a national platform for innovation in septic sludge management with the introduction of the country’s first 'Smart Desludging Truck'. Designed to scientifically treat septic tank waste, this advanced vehicle will be launched on an experimental basis in Eluru district shortly.
The speciality of this truck lies in its ability to segregate and treat solid and liquid waste within the vehicle itself, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. The truck has been developed in Delhi through a partnership between Swachhandra Sanstha, Tide Technocrats, and TPS Infrastructure. Trial runs of the vehicle have been completely successfully.
Solution To Environmental Hazard
Presently, private septic tank operators collect solid and liquid waste together and dump it untreated into nearby ponds, canals, rivers, and even sea. This practice has resulted in severe water pollution and environmental damage. Taking serious note of the issue, the National Green Tribunal has repeatedly expressed concern and directed states to ensure that septic tank wastewater is released only after mandatory treatment.
Although the Centre has declared all cities and towns in the state as open defecation-free and ensured individual toilets for households, proper septic waste management remains a challenge. Despite government instructions, private operators have largely failed to comply with treatment norms.
It is here that Swachhandra Sanstha has stepped in with an innovative and practical solution.
Technology Highlights
The 'Smart Desludging Truck' is equipped with advanced technology that enables complete cleaning and treatment of septic tanks on-site. The details of the truck are as follows:
- Solid and liquid waste are extracted and treated separately inside the truck
- Around 600 litres of liquid waste can be treated per hour
- Treated liquid waste can be safely discharged into nearby gardens
- Treated solid waste is converted into organic fertiliser
- Two to three septic tanks can be cleaned daily
- A five-tonne vacuum suction machine ensures complete desludging
Expansion Plans
Following the launching of the pilot project in Eluru, state government plans to deploy such trucks in all revenue division centres across the state in a phased manner. These vehicles will be procured from Swachhandra Sanstha funds.
Currently, the state has septic liquid waste treatment plants at only two locations. Although the government has proposed setting up such plants in every district, progress has been slow due to public resistance, particularly over foul-smelling issues.
Officials believe that mobile smart desludging trucks will offer a low-cost, efficient, and people-friendly alternative, addressing both sanitation and environmental concerns.
Also Read