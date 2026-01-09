ETV Bharat / state

India’s First National Rover-Ranger Jamboree Opens In Balod

Balod: The country's first National Rover-Ranger Jamboree began in the district on Friday. The program was inaugurated by Governor Ramesh Deka. He described it as a great platform for mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and national unity for the youth of the entire country. After the inaugural program, Minister Gajendra Yadav also spoke on several political issues, including those involving Brijmohan Agrawal.

​​This jamboree is being organized on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Bharat Scouts and Guides. Young people from different states, languages, and cultures of the country have come together on the theme of One India, Great India, Young India. On this occasion, the Governor also released the Scout-Guide 'Soldier Badge'.

"Chhattisgarh is a state full of diversity and has immense potential for tourism. Such national events are a matter of pride for the state," said Ramesh Deka, Governor

School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav said that loneliness is increasing among children these days, but when 89 children live in the same tent, the spirit of mutual cooperation and unity will be strengthened, and he said, "The Scout-Guide movement teaches how to develop with culture even with limited resources."