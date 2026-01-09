India’s First National Rover-Ranger Jamboree Opens In Balod
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Balod: The country's first National Rover-Ranger Jamboree began in the district on Friday. The program was inaugurated by Governor Ramesh Deka. He described it as a great platform for mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and national unity for the youth of the entire country. After the inaugural program, Minister Gajendra Yadav also spoke on several political issues, including those involving Brijmohan Agrawal.
This jamboree is being organized on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Bharat Scouts and Guides. Young people from different states, languages, and cultures of the country have come together on the theme of One India, Great India, Young India. On this occasion, the Governor also released the Scout-Guide 'Soldier Badge'.
"Chhattisgarh is a state full of diversity and has immense potential for tourism. Such national events are a matter of pride for the state," said Ramesh Deka, Governor
School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav said that loneliness is increasing among children these days, but when 89 children live in the same tent, the spirit of mutual cooperation and unity will be strengthened, and he said, "The Scout-Guide movement teaches how to develop with culture even with limited resources."
Regarding the political discussions surrounding the jamboree, the Education Minister said, "There are no differences. The elder brother gets upset sometimes. I will meet Brijmohan Agrawal tomorrow." He said that the allegations made by Congress are baseless.
Approximately 5000 children participated in the inaugural ceremony. Children from Chhattisgarh enthralled the audience with traditional performances of Sua Danda dance, Gedi dance, and other traditional dances of Bastar. Children from various states conveyed the message of national unity through patriotic songs.
Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai's message: Although Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai could not attend this inaugural program, he extended his best wishes. He said that in this jamboree, being held from January 9 to 13 in Dudhli village of Balod district, 15,000 Rover-Rangers from India and abroad are presenting a wonderful example of service, leadership, and discipline.