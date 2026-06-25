ETV Bharat / state

India's First Hydrogen Train Set For 120 Kmph High-Speed Trial On June 26

Jind: Final preparations have been made for the test run of India’s first-ever hydrogen train at a speed of 120 kmph on June 26 along the Jind-Sonipat railway line. A special team from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), based out of Lucknow, reached Jind Junction on Wednesday to conduct the tests.

While the high-speed test was scheduled for June 24, it has now been rescheduled for Friday. Low-speed tests for this train have already been completed with success.

The high-speed test run will enable experts to make an assessment of the various key systems in the train, including the braking system, engine capacity, safety measures, vibration test, track condition, and much more.

The railway crew has been closely following the state of the train's power car, controls, safety features, and speed sensor to make sure that the train will meet all the necessary safety standards before starting commercial operations.