India's First Hydrogen Train Set For 120 Kmph High-Speed Trial On June 26
The train will run on the 90 km Jind-Sonipat track and travel at an average speed of 110 to 140 kmph.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 12:24 AM IST
Jind: Final preparations have been made for the test run of India’s first-ever hydrogen train at a speed of 120 kmph on June 26 along the Jind-Sonipat railway line. A special team from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), based out of Lucknow, reached Jind Junction on Wednesday to conduct the tests.
While the high-speed test was scheduled for June 24, it has now been rescheduled for Friday. Low-speed tests for this train have already been completed with success.
The high-speed test run will enable experts to make an assessment of the various key systems in the train, including the braking system, engine capacity, safety measures, vibration test, track condition, and much more.
The railway crew has been closely following the state of the train's power car, controls, safety features, and speed sensor to make sure that the train will meet all the necessary safety standards before starting commercial operations.
As the design of the train suggests, the eco-friendly hybrid uses hydrogen fuel cells instead of diesel motors in its eight-to-ten coach trains. The electric motor in the hybrid uses the process of burning hydrogen and oxygen that produces heat that can then be used to produce electricity that will charge a lithium-ion battery in the train.
The hybrid train is a zero-emission technology that only produces steam and water. It is also designed to operate silently, providing passengers with a comfortable travel experience.
The train will run on the 90 km Jind-Sonipat track and travel at an average speed of 110 to 140 kmph. Efficient in its fuel consumption, this train can cover a 180 km journey using only 360 kg of hydrogen, thus becoming a perfect replacement for the three regular trains that operate on this track.