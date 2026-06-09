India’s First Green Kalagram Nears Completion In Bhopal; Rs 15.78-Crore Project Set To Open By Sept 2026
The Green Kalagram in Madhya Pradesh combines sustainable architecture, world-class art facilities and environmental conservation while being equipped with state-of-the-art digital facilities.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Bhopal: India’s first Green Kalagram is taking shape near the world-renowned Bharat Bhavan complex in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city. Being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 15.78 crore, the project aims to establish a balance between art and nature. Equipped with state-of-the-art digital facilities, the complex is being designed as a fully eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable cultural space.
A Unique Confluence of Nature and Creativity
According to Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department Principal Secretary Ilaiah Raja T, the defining feature of the Green Kalagram is to maintain environmental sustainability.
“The entire project is being developed in accordance with the stringent guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Special care is being taken during construction to ensure that existing vegetation and old trees remain undisturbed,” he said, adding that it has been designed using modern conservation techniques, including no-footprint architecture, which will help protect nearby water bodies and the catchment area of the Upper Lake.
Modern Facilities and an Open-Air Amphitheatre
Tourism Department officials said the Green Kalagram will be much more than an environment-friendly structure. It has been planned to be transformed into a major hub for world-class artistic and cultural activities.
A modern open-air amphitheatre with a seating capacity of around 500 people is being developed as part of the project. The venue has been designed to offer visitors an immersive experience amid natural greenery.
The complex will also house an art gallery, an art library and fully equipped art studios for artists from India and abroad. These spaces will provide a peaceful and inspiring environment for artists and art enthusiasts to create, learn and collaborate.
Special Attractions for Children and Youth
To connect younger generations with art and nature, a dedicated kids’ zone is being developed within the premises. Through interactive activities, children will be able to learn about environmental conservation and traditional art forms.
The campus will also include pedestrian walkways, seating areas made from natural stone and thoughtfully designed landscaping. For safety and accessibility, the project will feature CCTV surveillance, modern fire-fighting systems and specially designed ramps to ensure barrier-free access for persons with disabilities.
Sustainable Masterplan Designed by Delhi Architect
The layout and design of the Green Kalagram have been prepared by Delhi-based architect Harish Tripathi. His sustainable masterplan emphasises the use of natural materials such as bamboo, recyclable wood and locally sourced stone, minimising the use of concrete wherever possible.
Officials of the Tourism Department have expressed confidence that the Green Kalagram will be completed and ready for visitors by September 2026.
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