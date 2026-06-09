ETV Bharat / state

India’s First Green Kalagram Nears Completion In Bhopal; Rs 15.78-Crore Project Set To Open By Sept 2026

In the making: India’s First Green Kalagram Takes Shape In Bhopal At A Cost Of 15.78-Crore Near Bharat Bhavan ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: India’s first Green Kalagram is taking shape near the world-renowned Bharat Bhavan complex in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city. Being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 15.78 crore, the project aims to establish a balance between art and nature. Equipped with state-of-the-art digital facilities, the complex is being designed as a fully eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable cultural space.

A Unique Confluence of Nature and Creativity

According to Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department Principal Secretary Ilaiah Raja T, the defining feature of the Green Kalagram is to maintain environmental sustainability.

India’s First Green Kalagram Takes Shape In Bhopal At A Cost Of 15.78-Crore Near Bharat Bhavan (ETV Bharat)

“The entire project is being developed in accordance with the stringent guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Special care is being taken during construction to ensure that existing vegetation and old trees remain undisturbed,” he said, adding that it has been designed using modern conservation techniques, including no-footprint architecture, which will help protect nearby water bodies and the catchment area of the Upper Lake.

Modern Facilities and an Open-Air Amphitheatre

Tourism Department officials said the Green Kalagram will be much more than an environment-friendly structure. It has been planned to be transformed into a major hub for world-class artistic and cultural activities.