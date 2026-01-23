ETV Bharat / state

India's First Cat Museum Opens In Mysuru To Educate Visitors Pet Care

Sharath said his deep interest in cats encouraged him to turn his personal passion into an educational space. At present, the museum has over 20 cats belonging to 13 to 14 different breeds. In addition, seven to eight cats are Indian or Indie cats. Saharath said, "There are about 50 to 60 cat breeds in the world, just like dogs. Most people know only one or two breeds."

Sharath told ETV Bharat that cats have lived close to people since ancient times. "Cats are one of the earliest animals to be domesticated. In villages, they protect stored grains by keeping rats away. In cities, they live inside homes and become loving companions for families and children," he said.

The cat museum is located opposite Madhuvana on Nanjangud Road. It was started by Sharath, a Mysuru resident and a long-time cat lover. Since its opening, the museum has been attracting tourists, families, children, and students who want to know more about cats.

Mysuru: Famous for its grand palace, Chamundi Hills and Brindavana Gardens, Mysuru has added a new and unusual attraction to its tourism list. India's first exclusive cat museum has been opened in the heritage city, giving visitors a chance to learn about cats, their behaviour and how to care for them.

"Very few people know about their nature, lifespan or proper care. The idea of this museum is to give complete information about cats in one place," he added. The museum mainly focuses on education. He said it is especially useful for school children and first-time pet owners.

"Visitors are taught basic things such as how to care for cats, what food they need and why vaccination is important. The museum does not sell cats or promote any specific breed. People come here only to observe and learn," he said.

Explaining why he chose Mysuru, Sharath said the city was the right place for such a museum. "I am from Mysuru. Tourism is growing here, and more people are showing interest in learning new things. My parents, relatives and friends supported me in starting this museum," he added.

Sharath also spoke about the lack of awareness regarding cat health. "Many people do not know about vaccination. Kittens should be vaccinated at the right time. Without vaccination, cats can easily fall sick," he said.

According to him, cats usually live for 12 to 18 years if they are properly cared for. However, many cats die early due to accidents, diseases or even dog attacks. He said, "The risk is higher between one and four years if cats are allowed to roam outside without safety."

Visitors at the museum also get to see the daily routine of cats. Fresh water is given every morning, along with dry food. The cats move freely inside the building. During hot weather, they rest indoors and step outside when it is cooler. "Cats sleep for nearly 12 to 16 hours a day. They like fresh air and sunlight, and the museum has been designed to keep them comfortable," Sharath said.

Talking about cat prices, Sharath said that some breeds cost from Rs one lakh to several lakhs. However, he again stressed that none of the cats in the museum were brought. "All the cats here were given to us with love," he said.