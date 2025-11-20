ETV Bharat / state

'India's Energy Transition Hinges On Critical Minerals': Kishan Reddy At GSI's Global Seminar

Jaipur: Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that critical minerals are sure to provide impetus to India in its energy transition.

Reddy was speaking at a two-day international seminar at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jhalana on Thursday to mark the 175th anniversary of the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Addressing the inaugural session, the Union Minister said that Rajasthan's culture and minerals are a strong identity.

"India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Critical minerals have become the new oil of the 21st century. If the world is to achieve a below-2-degree Celsius future, more than three billion tons of minerals and metals are required. These minerals will be used in wind, solar, geothermal power, and energy storage," he said.