'India's Energy Transition Hinges On Critical Minerals': Kishan Reddy At GSI's Global Seminar
Published : November 20, 2025 at 10:26 PM IST
Jaipur: Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that critical minerals are sure to provide impetus to India in its energy transition.
Reddy was speaking at a two-day international seminar at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jhalana on Thursday to mark the 175th anniversary of the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Addressing the inaugural session, the Union Minister said that Rajasthan's culture and minerals are a strong identity.
"India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Critical minerals have become the new oil of the 21st century. If the world is to achieve a below-2-degree Celsius future, more than three billion tons of minerals and metals are required. These minerals will be used in wind, solar, geothermal power, and energy storage," he said.
The Union Minister further said that Rajasthan's culture and its marble heritage showcase India's geological strength to the world. According to him, in 1947, the country's mining industry was valued at just Rs 58 crore, while today it has become a mega industry.
Reddy said the Centre has implemented major reforms in the mineral sector in the last few years. These include the National Mineral Policy 2019, amendments to the MMDR Act, and transparency in the National Critical Mineral Mission auction process.
Scientists from the British Zoological Survey, the US Geological Survey, Geoscience Australia, and US-UK universities participated in the two-day international seminar.
