ETV Bharat / state

'India's Energy Transition Hinges On Critical Minerals': Kishan Reddy At GSI's Global Seminar

The Union Minister further said that Rajasthan's culture and its marble heritage showcase India's geological strength to the world.

'India's Energy Transition Hinges On Critical Minerals': Kishan Reddy At GSI's Global Seminar
G. Kishan Reddy. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 10:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaipur: Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that critical minerals are sure to provide impetus to India in its energy transition.

Reddy was speaking at a two-day international seminar at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jhalana on Thursday to mark the 175th anniversary of the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Addressing the inaugural session, the Union Minister said that Rajasthan's culture and minerals are a strong identity.

"India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Critical minerals have become the new oil of the 21st century. If the world is to achieve a below-2-degree Celsius future, more than three billion tons of minerals and metals are required. These minerals will be used in wind, solar, geothermal power, and energy storage," he said.

The Union Minister further said that Rajasthan's culture and its marble heritage showcase India's geological strength to the world. According to him, in 1947, the country's mining industry was valued at just Rs 58 crore, while today it has become a mega industry.

Reddy said the Centre has implemented major reforms in the mineral sector in the last few years. These include the National Mineral Policy 2019, amendments to the MMDR Act, and transparency in the National Critical Mineral Mission auction process.

Scientists from the British Zoological Survey, the US Geological Survey, Geoscience Australia, and US-UK universities participated in the two-day international seminar.

Read more

  1. Cabinet Approves National Critical Mineral Mission To Build Resilient Value Chain

TAGGED:

MINISTER G KISHAN REDDY IN JAIPUR
G KISHAN REDDY ON CRITICAL MINERALS
INDIA CRITICAL MINERALS
INDIA ENERGY TRANSITION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.