ETV Bharat / state

India's Dhaka Reset: New Envoy Dinesh Trivedi Takes Land Route To Reach Bangladesh

The Ministry of External Affairs had announced Dinesh Trivedi's name as the next ambassador to Bangladesh in late April of this year. Traditionally, Delhi has relied on career diplomats for such appointments. However, breaking a three-decade-long precedent, the decision was made to appoint seasoned politician Dinesh Trivedi as the ambassador to Bangladesh.

However, the situation has now changed. After overcoming the turmoil of prolonged student protests, Bangladesh is gradually returning to normalcy. BNP leader Tarique Rahman has become Prime Minister following a landslide victory in the national elections, and his government seeks to revitalise ties with India. Delhi, too, has shifted its stance regarding Bangladesh.

There was even talk of fragmenting India, which further strained bilateral ties. The flow of international import-export trade between the two nations was also disrupted; the Petrapole land port had been shut down repeatedly over the past two years.

Relations between India and Bangladesh deteriorated significantly following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024. Various figures within the country's interim government—including the then chief adviser Muhammad Yunus—have made anti-India remarks at different times.

Swapan Majumdar, the BJP MLA from Bongaon South, was present to see him off. A significant number of political analysts believe that by appointing a Bengali-speaking ambassador, Delhi aims to signal its desire for good relations with Bangladesh during these "turbulent times."

Petrapole: In a strategic move, India has sent a Bengali-speaking ambassador to Bangladesh amid not-so-happy ties between the two neighbours. On Friday morning, Dinesh Trivedi crossed the Petrapole land port by road, heading for Dhaka.

The previous ambassador, Pranay Kumar Verma, has been reassigned as the ambassador to Belgium and the European Union. Delhi has several strategic reasons for appointing Dinesh as the ambassador to Bangladesh. Although a native of Gujarat, Dinesh is highly proficient in Bengali and has spent a significant portion of his life in West Bengal—a factor the Modi government intends to leverage. Upon arriving in Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi remarked, "It feels wonderful. One brother has come to meet his brothers and sisters. My country has a population of 1.4 billion; add another 200 million to that (Bangladesh's estimated population). Whatever I do will be for these 1.6 billion people. It will be a collective effort as nothing will be done in isolation. It doesn't feel like I am in a foreign land, as the sky and the air are the same. We will work together in harmony."

He has been an active figure across various levels of Indian politics since 1990. After stints with the Congress, Janata Dal, and Trinamool Congress, Dinesh joined the BJP. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP representing the Janata Dal.

In 2009, he won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat on a Trinamool ticket and became the minister of state for health and family welfare in Manmohan Singh's cabinet. In 2011, when Mamata Banerjee stepped down as Railway Minister to assume the role of West Bengal's Chief Minister, Dinesh—an MBA graduate from the University of Texas—took over the Railway portfolio. He was re-elected in 2014, though he lost the Barrackpore seat to Arjun Singh in the 2019 elections. Eventually, in 2021, he severed ties with the Trinamool Congress (the 'Grass-flower' party) and joined the BJP.

Political analysts observe that Dinesh is quite fluent in Bengali, which will help him establish a strong rapport with the people of Bangladesh. Furthermore, he possesses a deep understanding of the cultural heritage associated with Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam. He is likely to adapt easily to the socio-economic environment of Bangladesh, potentially helping to restore warmth to the currently somewhat strained relations between India and Bangladesh.

Swapan Majumdar, who came to see him off at the Petrapole border crossing, said, "Dinesh could have flown to Dhaka if he had wished, but instead, he travelled to Bangladesh via the Petrapole border at Bangaon—the country's largest land port.

At the Petrapole port, he observed the surroundings to gauge the current trajectory of relations between the two nations. Before entering Bangladesh, he toured the entire Petrapole port complex. I hope the rift that emerged in bilateral relations following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government will now narrow, and that India-Bangladesh cross-border trade will gain fresh momentum."