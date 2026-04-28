ETV Bharat / state

India’s Cleanest City Indore Sells Treated Wastewater Through Smart Recycling, Earns Lakhs

To promote water conservation, the municipal corporation has made it mandatory for construction contractors, vehicle service stations and public gardens to use treated water instead of groundwater or potable water and issued directives for strict compliance.

Sources said, wastewater collected from the city’s drains and sewer lines is processed at sewage treatment plants before being sold for non-potable purposes. The treated water is primarily used for construction activities, automobile service centres and maintaining gardens, helping conserve precious drinking water.

Indore: The city, considered cleanest in India, has once again reiterated its 'clean' identity by purifying even sewage water. And the Indore Municipal Corporation is probably the first to earn revenue to the tune of lakhs of rupees every day by selling treated sewage water into a profitable and sustainable resource.

Currently, treated water is available at 35 hydrant points across the city, spread over eight municipal zones. Those requiring the processed water can get permission by paying a nominal fee at their respective zonal offices. The current rate is Rs 140 per 1,000 litres, after which water can be collected in private tankers or containers.

India’s Cleanest City Indore Sells Treated Wastewater Through Smart Recycling, Earns Big Revenue (ETV Bharat)

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the initiative was launched under the Central Government’s AMRUT scheme. "Several sewage treatment plants, including those at Kabitkhedi, Meghdoot Nagar, Pratik Setu, Bijalpur, Nahar Bhandara, the city zoo and Radha Swami are supplying recycled water," he stated.

A 39-kilometre pipeline network has also been laid to distribute treated water to various parts of the city. The corporation is also developing a new 20 MLD treatment plant at Sirpur, which will further expand supply to more gardens and public spaces.

India’s Cleanest City Indore Sells Treated Wastewater Through Smart Recycling, Earns Big Revenue (ETV Bharat)

At present, treated water is being supplied to nearly 150 gardens in Indore. Authorities are also monitoring construction sites and service centres to prevent the misuse of drinking water. "Strict action will be taken against violators," the municipal officials warned.

The initiative is not only helping in conserving freshwater resources but also transforming wastewater into a sustainable source of revenue and urban utility.