India's Cheetah Count Crosses Half-Century: Jwala Gives Birth To Five Cubs At Kuno National Park

'Cheetahs cross half-century', Union Forest Minister said adding that Jwala, a third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today. "With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil—another important milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey" he said.

Sheopur: In a significant milestone for Project Cheetah, Namibian cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Monday, taking the country's cheetah population to 53.

Yadav said this achievement reflects "the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground". The Union Minister also termed this as a "historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation."

On the other hand, CM Mohan Yadav said, "A proud moment for wildlife conservation and a strong testament to the success of India’s cheetah reintroduction efforts."

Jwala became mother for the first time in March 2023 when she gave birth to four cubs and then in January 2024, she gave birth to four cubs. On March 9, she gave birth to five cubs. Jwala has given birth to 13 cubs so far of whom, nine are alive, including Mukhi, the first cub born in India.

With the birth of five new cubs, India now has a total number of 53 cheetahs. Of which, three cheetahs are in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and 50 are in Kuno National Park. Among these 53 cheetahs, there are nine (six females and three males) that were recently brought from Botswana.