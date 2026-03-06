India’s Approach To Global Affairs Rooted In Its Civilizational Wisdom, Says Kirti Vardhan Singh
Singh said accommodation in international affairs is no longer just about compromise but about speaking honestly to institutions that no longer reflect today’s realities.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said India’s approach to global affairs is rooted in its civilizational wisdom, firmly asserting national interests, accommodating diversity through inclusive multilateralism, and advancing shared prosperity through technology and trade partnerships.
Speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2026, on the theme 'Samskāra – Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement', Singh stated in a rapidly shifting global landscape, calls for reforming outdated institutions are growing louder.
Accommodation in international affairs is no longer just about compromise but about speaking honestly to institutions that no longer reflect today’s realities. Against this backdrop, India has been steadily positioning itself as a voice for dialogue and diplomatic engagement. Whether addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine or tensions in West Asia, New Delhi has consistently emphasised dialogue and diplomacy while advancing initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to promote connectivity and stability, he said.
The Minister further said one such effort is the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, a project designed not only to boost trade and infrastructure links but also to create a framework for long-term regional stability in an increasingly interconnected world.
For India, foreign policy is not merely about managing relations abroad; it is fundamentally tied to transforming lives at home. The country’s diplomatic engagements are increasingly guided by a clear objective to secure peace and stability that enable sustained economic growth and technological progress, the Union Minister of State explained.
Highlighting the EU Free Trade agreement, he mentioned that this approach is reflected in India’s growing emphasis on economic agreements and strategic partnerships. A milestone in this direction is the landmark India–EU Free Trade Agreement concluded this year.
By linking two vast economic spaces, the pact creates a unified market accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global GDP. Even more significant for India is the access it opens up, preferential entry for 99 per cent of Indian exports. On 'sanskar', he said, "In our sanskar, accommodation is not a capitulation. It is the art of living with diversity and interdependence. In Indian thought, accommodation is about building a consensus that is "human-centric” rather than "power-centric”."
Advancement defines India’s engagement with major powers— with the US and UK on a free Indo Pacific, with Europe on democratic values; and with Asia on trade and technology, he added.
