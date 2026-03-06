ETV Bharat / state

India’s Approach To Global Affairs Rooted In Its Civilizational Wisdom, Says Kirti Vardhan Singh

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said India’s approach to global affairs is rooted in its civilizational wisdom, firmly asserting national interests, accommodating diversity through inclusive multilateralism, and advancing shared prosperity through technology and trade partnerships.

Speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2026, on the theme 'Samskāra – Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement', Singh stated in a rapidly shifting global landscape, calls for reforming outdated institutions are growing louder.

Accommodation in international affairs is no longer just about compromise but about speaking honestly to institutions that no longer reflect today’s realities. Against this backdrop, India has been steadily positioning itself as a voice for dialogue and diplomatic engagement. Whether addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine or tensions in West Asia, New Delhi has consistently emphasised dialogue and diplomacy while advancing initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to promote connectivity and stability, he said.

The Minister further said one such effort is the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, a project designed not only to boost trade and infrastructure links but also to create a framework for long-term regional stability in an increasingly interconnected world.