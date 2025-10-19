Indians Propagated Culture World Over In Ancient Times, But Never Conquered Or Converted: RSS Chief Bhagwat
He said many invaders have looted and enslaved India, and the last ones to invade looted the minds of Indians, vouching for the indigenous ideology.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said in ancient times, Indians travelled world over to propagate culture and science, but never conquered or indulged in religious conversion.
At the launch of the Arya Yug Vishay Kosh encyclopedia attended by a large number of thinkers, scholars and dignitaries from various fields, Bhagwat said many invaders have looted and enslaved India, and the last ones to invade looted the minds of Indians. "Our ancestors travelled from Mexico to Siberia and taught science and culture to the world. They didn't convert anyone or conquer. They carried sadhbhavna (goodwill) and a message of unity," he added.
Vouching for the adoption of Indian ideology, Bhagwat said, "Indians should emphasise the indigenous knowledge system and ideology. But while doing this, overconfidence should be avoided. Because, due to overconfidence, we are in danger of forgetting our original identity. Today, the entire world is looking at India with hope. At such a time, we need to show the world a new path by adopting indigenous ideology."
"Spiritual knowledge is still flourishing and we, as descendants of Aryavrat, have science and weapons, strength and power, faith and knowledge," Bhagwat added.
The RSS chief regretted the current situation, saying the world is heading towards destruction. However, he sounded hopeful about India. "When foreigners came to India, they did not recognise the nature and honesty of Indians, but adopted our knowledge and thoughts. But we have lagged. Today, we should think about the things that are hindering our progress. The world is heading towards destruction, but India has a new path, and Indians should connect with the knowledge system and free themselves from foreign influence," he appealed.
He said it is not wrong to acquire Western knowledge, but our books, civilisation, knowledge and traditions are a testament to our existence. "Therefore, India will have to maintain its original, ancient knowledge and thoughts and keep pace with modernity," he added.
Also Read