Indians Propagated Culture World Over In Ancient Times, But Never Conquered Or Converted: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Mumbai: Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said in ancient times, Indians travelled world over to propagate culture and science, but never conquered or indulged in religious conversion.

At the launch of the Arya Yug Vishay Kosh encyclopedia attended by a large number of thinkers, scholars and dignitaries from various fields, Bhagwat said many invaders have looted and enslaved India, and the last ones to invade looted the minds of Indians. "Our ancestors travelled from Mexico to Siberia and taught science and culture to the world. They didn't convert anyone or conquer. They carried sadhbhavna (goodwill) and a message of unity," he added.

Vouching for the adoption of Indian ideology, Bhagwat said, "Indians should emphasise the indigenous knowledge system and ideology. But while doing this, overconfidence should be avoided. Because, due to overconfidence, we are in danger of forgetting our original identity. Today, the entire world is looking at India with hope. At such a time, we need to show the world a new path by adopting indigenous ideology."