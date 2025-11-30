ETV Bharat / state

Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Flags Off Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon

Thousands of participants ran in the 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km runs on the occasion. The 10th edition of the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon was held at the NRI intersection on Mahal Road. Thousands of Jaipurites, runners, and social workers attended the event. Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Priya Agarwal Hebbar, non-executive director of Vedanta Limited, flagged off the half marathon. Harmanpreet Kaur is also the international event ambassador for this year's event.

Jaipur: Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Sunday flagged off the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon here in the Rajasthan capital as part of the 'Run For Zero Hunger' cause.

People run during the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon (Special Arrangement)

The marathon started from NRI Square and proceeded along Mahal Road. Amid the morning chill, young people, elderly, women, and several professional athletes were seen running, clearly demonstrating the growing awareness of fitness in Jaipur. Participants brought the theme of "Run For Zero Hunger" to life by combining fitness, health, and social causes. For over a decade, this event has become a hallmark of Jaipur and has emerged as a significant sports event for runners. This year, the "Run For Zero Hunger" campaign has been integrated into the half marathon, with the goal of providing nutrition and food to those in need.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur takes a selfie with people during Pink City Half Marathon (Special Arrangement)

Flagging off the event, Harmanpreet Kaur encouraged the marathon runners, saying that such events not only inspire people to run but also foster a sense of unity for a greater cause. Many people were seen taking selfies before the race. Harmanpreet also took a selfie with the runners and uploaded it to her social media handle.