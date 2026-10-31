ETV Bharat / state

Indian Railways To Use Its Chain Pulley System For Rescue Operations In Landslide-Hit Areas Of Odisha

A landslide-hit area in Odisha ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha government has sought assistance from the Indian Railways to deploy a chain pulley system for the safe evacuation of people from landslide-hit areas of the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought the Indian Railways' expertise to evacuate people trapped in the landslide-hit areas. Sources said, Vaishnaw has directed GMs and DRMs of East Coast Railway to reach the incident sites to oversee the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, an advanced Seismic Life Detection Unit, used by the Indian Navy, is being airlifted by helicopter to the landslide-hit G Udayagiri to aid in the search operations. Equipped with specialized sensors and scanning systems, the device can detect biological signals beneath soil, mud and debris, helping rescuers locate survivors. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and Special Operations Group (SOG) are jointly conducting rescue operations at the affected site. The Chief Minister had called a review meeting on the ongoing rescue operations in the district. Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said 12 people are missing after the landslides hit G Udayagiri. Search and rescue operations are underway to find them.