Indian Railways To Use Its Chain Pulley System For Rescue Operations In Landslide-Hit Areas Of Odisha
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed ECoR GMs and DRMs to rush to the affected areas to oversee the rescue operations, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha government has sought assistance from the Indian Railways to deploy a chain pulley system for the safe evacuation of people from landslide-hit areas of the state.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought the Indian Railways' expertise to evacuate people trapped in the landslide-hit areas. Sources said, Vaishnaw has directed GMs and DRMs of East Coast Railway to reach the incident sites to oversee the rescue operations.
Meanwhile, an advanced Seismic Life Detection Unit, used by the Indian Navy, is being airlifted by helicopter to the landslide-hit G Udayagiri to aid in the search operations. Equipped with specialized sensors and scanning systems, the device can detect biological signals beneath soil, mud and debris, helping rescuers locate survivors.
Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and Special Operations Group (SOG) are jointly conducting rescue operations at the affected site.
The Chief Minister had called a review meeting on the ongoing rescue operations in the district. Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said 12 people are missing after the landslides hit G Udayagiri. Search and rescue operations are underway to find them.
On the other hand, the water level in Ganjam district is receding. The Rusikulya river in the district is flowing below the danger mark. However, several places in the district still remain submerged even as food supplies were dropped at Sarbhimpur village in Chhattarpur block due to lack of road connectivity, said Patil.
He said 13 people went missing after a landslide hit Gidipabali village, a hamlet in Baibali panchayat of Bhanjanagar block. Among those missomh, an elderly woman named Tara Bati Pradhan has been found. "Around 170 personnel from the fire services and NDRF have been deployed to search for the 12 others who are still missing," the SRC said.
ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ଅର୍ଣ୍ଣବ’ ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ସ୍ଥିତି ଏବଂ ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ନିଆଯାଉଥିବା ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି। ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର, ରିଲିଫ୍ ଓ ପୁନରୁଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ତ୍ୱରାନ୍ୱିତ କରିବା ସହ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଓ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନକୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେବାକୁ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 31, 2026
Patil further said, "In the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts received heavy rainfall. Patrapur received the fourth heaviest rainfall in the history of Odisha".
He said, "The situation in Ganjam district is improving. The Rusikulya river flowing in the district is flowing below the danger level. The Jalaka river in Balasore is also flowing below the danger mark. Still, in Ganjam district, 39,619 people have been accommodated in 367 relief camps. A total of 1,05,622 have been affected in the district. Similarly, 21,782 people have been affected in Gajapati".
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