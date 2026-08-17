ETV Bharat / state

Indian Railways' 'Nanhe Farishte' Campaign Reunites 34 Children With Families In Jammu

Jammu: The Railway Protection Force has rescued 34 children and reunited them with their families as part of the Indian Railways 'Nanhe Farishte' campaign under the Jammu Division in J&K.

Giving details about this campaign, Jammu railway division's spokesman said that the rescued 34 children include 24 minor boys and 10 minor girls.

"After providing immediate care, safety, and food, all the rescued children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) as per rules. After completion of the legal process by the CWC and verification of their identity, all the children were safely handed over to their parents," the spokesman said.