Indian Railways' 'Nanhe Farishte' Campaign Reunites 34 Children With Families In Jammu
The campaign has been launched by the Railways in order to ensure that no child remains unsafe on railway premises, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Jammu: The Railway Protection Force has rescued 34 children and reunited them with their families as part of the Indian Railways 'Nanhe Farishte' campaign under the Jammu Division in J&K.
Giving details about this campaign, Jammu railway division's spokesman said that the rescued 34 children include 24 minor boys and 10 minor girls.
"After providing immediate care, safety, and food, all the rescued children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) as per rules. After completion of the legal process by the CWC and verification of their identity, all the children were safely handed over to their parents," the spokesman said.
Commenting about the campaign, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jammu Division, Vivek Kumar expressed happiness over this achievement. He said, "The work done by the RPF personnel of Jammu Division under the 'Nanhe Farishte' campaign is highly commendable. The priority of Railways is the safety of passengers, especially children and women. We will further strengthen such campaigns in the future so that no child remains unsafe in railway premises."
A Railways spokesman said that the effort of the RPF aims to ensure that no child remains unsafe on railway premises. The RPF personnel are continuously patrolling stations and remain ready to help needy children, he said.
#Operation Nanhe Farishte— RPF Western Railway (@rpfwr1) April 16, 2026
On 15 April 2026, RPF staff rescued Two minor boys and one Girl in Western Railways diffrent stations. After a polite conversation, handed over to his family with presence of GRP. pic.twitter.com/Ic2GcN9RVz
"This campaign plays a significant role in protecting children from falling into the clutches of traffickers, criminals, and bad company. The RPF appeals to passengers to take special care of their children during travel. If any child is found alone or wandering, please immediately inform the RPF Helpline 139 or the nearest RPF post," he added.
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