Indian Railways Introduces First LNG-Diesel Dual-Fuel DEMU Train; Promises Cleaner And Cheaper Operations

Ahmedabad: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ahmedabad, Ved Prakash, on Friday, inspected Indian Railways’ first LNG–diesel-based dual-fuel DEMU train at the Integrated Coaching Depot (ICD), Sabarmati, under Western Railway (WR). Speaking to the media during the inspection, he called the project a step towards cleaner, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective rail operations.

He said Indian Railways has, for the first time, successfully adopted a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-based dual-fuel system in the Driving Power Car (DPC) of a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU).

Under the project, two 1,400 HP DEMU DPCs have been converted to operate on a diesel + LNG dual-fuel system, with nearly 40 per cent of diesel being substituted by LNG. Both converted DPCs have successfully completed over 2,000 kilometres of field trials and are currently operating in regular passenger service without any technical issues, he added.

Benefits of the LNG Dual-Fuel System

The dual-fuel system reduces engine emissions, particularly carbon dioxide (CO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM). This contributes to improved air quality along railway corridors and supports national environmental goals.