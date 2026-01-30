Indian Railways Introduces First LNG-Diesel Dual-Fuel DEMU Train; Promises Cleaner And Cheaper Operations
Ahmedabad: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ahmedabad, Ved Prakash, on Friday, inspected Indian Railways’ first LNG–diesel-based dual-fuel DEMU train at the Integrated Coaching Depot (ICD), Sabarmati, under Western Railway (WR). Speaking to the media during the inspection, he called the project a step towards cleaner, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective rail operations.
He said Indian Railways has, for the first time, successfully adopted a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-based dual-fuel system in the Driving Power Car (DPC) of a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU).
Under the project, two 1,400 HP DEMU DPCs have been converted to operate on a diesel + LNG dual-fuel system, with nearly 40 per cent of diesel being substituted by LNG. Both converted DPCs have successfully completed over 2,000 kilometres of field trials and are currently operating in regular passenger service without any technical issues, he added.
Benefits of the LNG Dual-Fuel System
The dual-fuel system reduces engine emissions, particularly carbon dioxide (CO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM). This contributes to improved air quality along railway corridors and supports national environmental goals.
LNG is cheaper than diesel, and its partial use leads to substantial savings in operating costs. Based on trial data, a single DPC can save approximately Rs 11.9 lakh per year, while an 8-coach DEMU rake with two DPCs can generate annual savings of around Rs 23.9 lakh.
Dual-fuel engines can switch between diesel and LNG depending on fuel availability. The system has been designed to maintain engine power and reliability at par with conventional diesel engines, which will ensure consistent performance alongside fuel savings and reduced emissions.
As per the approved design, each DPC is equipped with an LNG tank of approximately 2,200 litres capacity (around 950–1,000 kg of usable LNG). A single full tank is sufficient for 222 kilometres of daily operation.
After emission testing and final approvals by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the technology will be expanded further. In the next phase, eight more DEMU DPCs are planned to be converted to the dual-fuel system.
