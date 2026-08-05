Indian Railways Ends Shared Bedrolls For RAC Passengers In AC Coaches
The decision follows repeated complaints from passengers who were often forced to share a single bedroll with a stranger during overnight journeys, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST|
Updated : August 5, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) passengers in AC coaches will no longer have to share bed rolls or blankets with co-passengers occupying the same berth. The Railway Board has directed that every RAC passenger travelling in all AC classes, except AC Chair Car, will be provided with an individual bedroll kit, containing fresh linen and a blanket. The order has come into effect immediately.
The decision follows repeated complaints from passengers who were often forced to share a single bedroll kit with a stranger during overnight journeys. Many travellers said it is uncomfortable, unhygienic, and unsafe.
Under the RAC system, passengers are guaranteed boarding, but are required to share a berth until their tickets are confirmed. Despite paying the full fare, RAC passengers in AC coaches have long complained about having to compromise on comfort and amenities.
Kavita Sharma, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, who has travelled on RAC tickets, said, “Passengers travelling on RAC tickets in AC coaches face double trouble. Despite paying the full fare, we have to share our berth with another passenger, and many times we don't even receive a proper bedroll kit. It is unfair that legitimate ticket holders have to face such inconvenience.” Mukesh Sharma, another traveler from Yamuna Vihar in Northeast Delhi also said that sharing bedroll creates inconvenience for both passengers.
"The Railways has instructed all concerned officials, including onboard staff, Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and housekeeping personnel, to ensure strict compliance with this directive with immediate effect," a senior Railway official said.
Passengers who do not receive a bedroll kit during their journey have been advised to contact the onboard TTE or lodge a complaint through the Rail Madad Helpline (139).
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