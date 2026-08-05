ETV Bharat / state

Indian Railways Ends Shared Bedrolls For RAC Passengers In AC Coaches

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) passengers in AC coaches will no longer have to share bed rolls or blankets with co-passengers occupying the same berth. The Railway Board has directed that every RAC passenger travelling in all AC classes, except AC Chair Car, will be provided with an individual bedroll kit, containing fresh linen and a blanket. The order has come into effect immediately.

The decision follows repeated complaints from passengers who were often forced to share a single bedroll kit with a stranger during overnight journeys. Many travellers said it is uncomfortable, unhygienic, and unsafe.

Under the RAC system, passengers are guaranteed boarding, but are required to share a berth until their tickets are confirmed. Despite paying the full fare, RAC passengers in AC coaches have long complained about having to compromise on comfort and amenities.