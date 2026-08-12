Indian Railways Deploys Drones In Stepped Up Security Ahead Of Independence Day
In several railway zones joint teams of RPF, GRP, bomb disposal teams to conduct extensive security inspections.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways has deployed drones and strengthened security checks ahead of Independence Day to prevent any untoward incident.
The extra measures come in the wake of a terror attack near the Red Fort area in November last year that killed 15 people and left 20 others injured. The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing drone surveillance at railway stations, tracks and other vulnerable points as security agencies remain in a state of alert. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day.
During the checking, in several zones, joint teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), crime wing, bomb disposal teams and dog squads have been pressed into service.
A senior RPF official told ETV Bharat that drones are being deployed this year to maintain strict surveillance over railway premises, tracks and other railway establishments.
Officials said teams have been deployed to operate and monitor the aerial surveillance. "This year, drones are being used for keeping strict vigil at railway premises, tracks, and other establishments," the official said.
The RPF has also strengthened the presence of its Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and commandos at vulnerable points, which have been tasked with maintaining heightened vigilance and monitoring the movement and activities of suspected persons to prevent any untoward incident.
Further personnel are being deployed at key entry and exit points of railway platforms, while continuous patrolling is being carried out across platform areas.
According to the official, security personnel will closely monitor passenger movement and remain alert to any suspicious activity. Officials said the increased presence of personnel is aimed at ensuring that "any potential security concern is detected and addressed promptly."
Officials added that railway security staff are following the established security protocol, while strengthening deployment "this year to ensure a rapid response to any suspicious activity or security threat."
"QRT and commando teams have been kept ready to respond swiftly to any emerging situation. The combination of additional manpower, ground-based teams and aerial surveillance is aimed at ensuring a proper security cover across the railway network," an RPF official said.
Passenger Advisory Issued
The railway authorities have advised travellers that in view of enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day, security checks will be strengthened from August 13 to 16. Passengers have been advised to plan their journey accordingly, reach stations early, cooperate with the security personnel and contact Rail Madad Helpline 139 in times of need.
Restrictions On Parcel Movement
Officials said in view of the security arrangements during Independence Day, restrictions have been imposed on all types of parcel handling activities, including at New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla Railway Station till August 15. According to officials, parcel godowns and platforms will remain free of parcel packages and packings while restrictions remain "imposed on both inward and outward traffic including leased SLR and VPs at all the stations."
Personal Luggage Security Protocols
Railway authorities said that personal luggage may be allowed in the passenger coach only and booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be permitted after observing all commercial formalities as well as following security protocols.
Officials said the restriction remains enforced on "all inward and outward parcels" of the trains originating from Delhi area stations and "also for passing trains originating from other divisions and zones."
Travellers Urged To Remain Vigilant
Officials said that the passengers have been urged to remain vigilant and immediately inform the RPF, GRP or railway staff about any unattended baggage, suspicious object or unusual activity. They have also been asked to cooperate with security personnel during checking.
RPF and RPSF Battalion to perform Vande Mataram
Meanwhile, the Northern Railways is organising a series of patriotic programmes at key stations to promote patriotism. As part of the initiative, bands of RPF and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) will sing Vande Mataram at different stations till August 15. Passengers and the general public have ben urged to join the special performances and celebrate the spirit of Independence Day.
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