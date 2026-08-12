ETV Bharat / state

Indian Railways Deploys Drones In Stepped Up Security Ahead Of Independence Day

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has deployed drones and strengthened security checks ahead of Independence Day to prevent any untoward incident.

The extra measures come in the wake of a terror attack near the Red Fort area in November last year that killed 15 people and left 20 others injured. The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing drone surveillance at railway stations, tracks and other vulnerable points as security agencies remain in a state of alert. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day.

During the checking, in several zones, joint teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), crime wing, bomb disposal teams and dog squads have been pressed into service.

A senior RPF official told ETV Bharat that drones are being deployed this year to maintain strict surveillance over railway premises, tracks and other railway establishments.

Officials said teams have been deployed to operate and monitor the aerial surveillance. "This year, drones are being used for keeping strict vigil at railway premises, tracks, and other establishments," the official said.

The RPF has also strengthened the presence of its Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and commandos at vulnerable points, which have been tasked with maintaining heightened vigilance and monitoring the movement and activities of suspected persons to prevent any untoward incident.

Further personnel are being deployed at key entry and exit points of railway platforms, while continuous patrolling is being carried out across platform areas.

According to the official, security personnel will closely monitor passenger movement and remain alert to any suspicious activity. Officials said the increased presence of personnel is aimed at ensuring that "any potential security concern is detected and addressed promptly."

Officials added that railway security staff are following the established security protocol, while strengthening deployment "this year to ensure a rapid response to any suspicious activity or security threat."

"QRT and commando teams have been kept ready to respond swiftly to any emerging situation. The combination of additional manpower, ground-based teams and aerial surveillance is aimed at ensuring a proper security cover across the railway network," an RPF official said.

Passenger Advisory Issued