ETV Bharat / state

Indian Railways Announces ‘Puri–Gangasagar–Ayodhya Dham Yatra’ Under Bharat Gaurav Scheme From May 9

New Delhi: To boost India’s religious tourism, Indian Railways has announced a new pilgrimage route under its Bharat Gaurav initiative between Puri–Gangasagar–Ayodhya Dham Yatra. The 11-day journey is Scheduled to start from May 9 and conclude on May 19 with the aims to offer devotees a spiritual experience across some of the most revered destinations in the country.

The pilgrimage will begin with a visit to the iconic Jagannath Temple, one of the Char Dham sites. The journey will then proceed to Gangasagar, where the Ganga meets the Bay of Bengal. From there, the train will head to Ayodhya, home to the revered Ram Janmabhoomi, followed by a stop in Varanasi to visit the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will commence its journey from Sri Ganganagar on May 9, with boarding points across several cities including Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Ringas, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Mathura, Agra Cantonment, Gwalior, Jhansi and Kanpur.

The itinerary also includes visits to the Konark Sun Temple, Kalighat Temple, and Baidyanath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. In Bihar, pilgrims will visit Mahabodhi Temple and the sacred Vishnupad Temple.

According to railway officials, the yatra has been carefully structured to cover major spiritual landmarks. After departing on May 9, the train will reach Gaya by May 11 for temple visits before proceeding to Puri on May 12. Devotees will stay overnight in Puri and visit Konark on May 13 before heading to Kolkata.

On May 14, pilgrims will travel to Gangasagar for rituals, followed by a return to Kolkata on May 15 for darshan at Kalighat Temple. The journey continues to Jasidih on May 16 for Baidyanath Dham viewing, and then onward to Varanasi.