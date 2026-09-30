ETV Bharat / state

Indian-Origin Sikh Appointed Canada’s Ambassador to UAE; Ludhiana Village Celebrates

Ludhiana: The Canadian government has named Angad Singh, a young Sikh from the village of Ghungrana, in Ludhiana, as its Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Angad Singh had earlier been an advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada and was involved in the management of Canada’s diplomatic relations with big nations such as India and China.

He had also worked as Chief of Staff to two Canadian Cabinet Ministers. Congratulating Angad Singh on this appointment, the former Member of Parliament and Sikh scholar Tarlochan Singh said that it is a matter of great pride for all Sikhs. Addressing through a social media platform, Tarlochan Singh pointed out how Sikh NRIs are spreading their wings in the arena of diplomacy globally and mentioned the example of the appointment of a Sikh as envoy of Uganda to India way back in 1985.

On the matter, Sarpanch Budh Singh gave information regarding the political background and heritage of Angad. It should be noted that Angad is the grandson of the late Jagjit Singh Ghunghrana, who was the chairman of Punjab Agro Industry, whereas his great-grandfather Gurnam Singh was a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

"They moved from the village to the city many years ago, and Angad got his basic education in Canada, but their ancestral home is still there in Ghungrana. It is a politically influential family, and people from the family are expected to visit the village in the coming days," said Sarpanch Budh Singh.