Indian Oil employee stabbed to death during operation to seal petrol pump
According to the police, the pump was earlier non-functional and resumed its operations a few days back.
By PTI
Published : October 6, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Hingoli: An employee of Indian Oil company was stabbed to death when he and his team members were in the process of sealing a petrol pump in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred at Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil around 4.30 pm, they said.
The deceased was identified as Mahesh Shelke, according to the police.
The pump was earlier non-functional and resumed its operations a few days back.
While Shelke and his team were sealing the petrol pump, an argument reportedly broke out between him and the family members of the pump owner and others present there, which turned violent.
Shelke was allegedly stabbed seven times with a knife, due to which he died on the spot.
The exact reason behind the dispute is yet to be known, the police said.
The police have formed a team to trace and nab the prime accused in the case.