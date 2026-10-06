ETV Bharat / state

Indian Oil employee stabbed to death during operation to seal petrol pump

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Hingoli: An employee of Indian Oil company was stabbed to death when he and his team members were in the process of sealing a petrol pump in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil around 4.30 pm, they said. The deceased was identified as Mahesh Shelke, according to the police. The pump was earlier non-functional and resumed its operations a few days back.