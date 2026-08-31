ETV Bharat / state

Indian Nursing Council Withdraws Recognition Of 40 Bihar Colleges, Thousands Of Students Face Uncertain Future

Nalanda: The Indian Nursing Council (INC), the country's apex nursing regulatory body, has withdrawn national recognition from 40 nursing colleges in Bihar, leaving thousands of students enrolled in 45 nursing courses uncertain about their future.

The council took the action under Section 14 of the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

Bihar Nursing Registration Council president Dr Rekha Jha said institutions whose recognition has been cancelled must address the deficiencies identified during inspection. They can then apply for a fresh inspection, following which recognition may be restored if the required standards are met.

Dr Jha said students studying at institutions whose recognition has been cancelled will not be eligible for recruitment in major Central government hospitals, AIIMS and the Railways.

She added that the withdrawal of recognition would also affect students seeking higher education or professional practice abroad. They would also be unable to register with nursing councils in other states and would be excluded from nursing vacancies outside Bihar.

"Such action was taken because institutions were found to be ignoring prescribed standards. The inspection found that several private colleges were operating from just two rooms and some teaching staff did not have the required degrees. The department has taken this action retrospectively. As a result, students obtaining degrees from these institutions will not be eligible for government jobs," Dr Jha said.