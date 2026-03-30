Shocker From Visakhapatnam: Navy Technician Kills Lover, Dismembers Body
Police said that the accused called Mounika to his flat, where they argued before he allegedly smothered her to death.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: An Indian Navy technician allegedly murdered a young woman, dismembered her body, and attempted to destroy evidence in the Gajuwaka area here, before surrendering, police said.
According to police, the accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra (35), a native of Rajam in Vizianagaram district, had been in contact with the deceased, identified as Polipalli Mounika (29), since the lockdown period in 2020 after meeting her through a dating application.
The two developed a relationship over time and frequently met at various locations across Visakhapatnam, such as parks and theatres, police said.
Ravindra's wife had reportedly gone to her parents’ home a month ago for a delivery. During this time, Ravindra invited his lover to his flat on Sunday afternoon.
On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly called her to his flat, where a heated argument broke out before he smothered her to death, the official added.
Police revealed that the accused had planned the crime, having purchased knives in advance. "The accused procured a knife online, dismembered the body, stored some parts in a refrigerator, and burnt the head and hands at a vacant place near Adavivaram on Sunday," police said.
In an attempt to erase evidence, he disposed of the severed head in Darapalem village and set it on fire along with the victim’s mobile phone in nearby orchards. Officials further stated that Ravindra cleaned the crime scene thoroughly, washing away bloodstains and even spraying perfume to mask the odour.
He later contacted a friend, confessed to the crime, and, on the friend’s advice, went to the police station and surrendered, police informed.
According to the accused, the woman had allegedly taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him and threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, leading to frequent disputes between them, the police official said.
The Gajuwaka police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case. Teams are continuing searches in Darapalem and the surrounding areas to recover remaining evidence.
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