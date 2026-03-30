ETV Bharat / state

Shocker From Visakhapatnam: Navy Technician Kills Lover, Dismembers Body

Visakhapatnam: An Indian Navy technician allegedly murdered a young woman, dismembered her body, and attempted to destroy evidence in the Gajuwaka area here, before surrendering, police said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra (35), a native of Rajam in Vizianagaram district, had been in contact with the deceased, identified as Polipalli Mounika (29), since the lockdown period in 2020 after meeting her through a dating application.

The two developed a relationship over time and frequently met at various locations across Visakhapatnam, such as parks and theatres, police said.

Ravindra's wife had reportedly gone to her parents’ home a month ago for a delivery. During this time, Ravindra invited his lover to his flat on Sunday afternoon.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly called her to his flat, where a heated argument broke out before he smothered her to death, the official added.

Police revealed that the accused had planned the crime, having purchased knives in advance. "The accused procured a knife online, dismembered the body, stored some parts in a refrigerator, and burnt the head and hands at a vacant place near Adavivaram on Sunday," police said.