ETV Bharat / state

Indian Navy Joins Search For Three Fishermen Missing After Boat Mishaps In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Navy on Sunday joined the search operations for three fishermen who went missing following separate boat mishaps in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, officials said.

INS Kalpeni sailed out from Kochi on Saturday night for the search operation, a defence spokesperson said in a statement. The vessel was anchored one nautical mile off Neendakara on Sunday morning, the statement said.

"A specialised Indian Navy diving team is onboard the ship. Marine Enforcement Wing was contacted for localising the diving position further. A Marine Enforcement boat is maintaining its presence in the vicinity of the ship," the statement said. The search involving Indian Navy divers commenced around 10 am off INS Kalpeni, officials said.

"The divers are also utilising portable SONAR. The SONAR increases the capability of the divers for underwater surveillance and diving operations," the Defence Spokesperson said. Coastal Police officials said that the Navy will first focus on the search for Gautam Krishna, who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off the Neendakara coast.

Later, their service would be utilised for searching other missing fishermen in Muthalappozhi and Vizhinjam, officials said. The search operation by the Coastal Police, Marine Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department, and Coast Guard entered its 10th day on Sunday for Gautam Krishna, John, and Shijin, who went missing in separate fishing boat mishaps at Neendakara, Vizhinjam, and Muthalappozhi on July 31.

Family members of the missing persons had earlier protested, alleging lapses in the search operation, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the Indian Navy. Opposition parties also attacked the state government, alleging a slow response from the authorities in tracing the missing persons.