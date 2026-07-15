ETV Bharat / state

Indian Missing In Attack On Commercial Vessel In Hormuz Confirmed Dead, Says Family

Children wade in the water with cargo ships at anchor in the background and a fisherman nearby, in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. ( AP )

Pune: Heramb Karmarkar, a marine engineer from Pune who had gone missing following an attack on the merchant vessel 'GFX Galaxy' near the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, has died, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

The commercial vessel GFS Galaxy, carrying Indian nationals off the coast of Oman, was attacked on Sunday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that 10 of the Indian nationals on board were rescued, while one person is still reportedly missing. Karmarkar's father-in-law, Vivek Tandon, verified the report of his death.

Speaking to IANS, Vivek Tandon said, "He was a 30-year-old young man, not an elderly person. Our only request to the Government of India is that his body be handed over to us intact and brought home."

Earlier, India condemned the attack, terming the continuous incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region "deeply worrisome." The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.

It also thanked the Omani authorities for their support. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Oman said that it is closely monitoring the incident involving the vessel GFS Galaxy. It further said that its officials are in close contact with the Omani authorities, the vessel's management, and the concerned stakeholders, and are extending all possible assistance.