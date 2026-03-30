ETV Bharat / state

Merchant Navy Officer Stranded in Iran Returns Home Safely Amid Conflict Tensions

Rae Bareli/Pratapgarh: In a significant relief for his family, Merchant Navy officer Anil Singh, who had been stranded in Iran for nearly five months after his ship was seized, has safely returned to India.

Anil Singh, who hails from Khemipur village in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district and currently residing in Shanti Puram, Prayagraj, arrived at Mumbai airport early morning around 4:30am. His return comes after prolonged efforts by his family and intervention from authorities.

His son, Rituraj Singh, also a Merchant Navy officer, expressed gratitude to the Government of India, media, and all those who supported their efforts. “This would not have been possible without everyone’s cooperation and tireless efforts,” he said, adding that the family is deeply thankful for the support received during the crisis.

Anil Singh had been working as a Chief Officer on a Dubai-bound ship carrying chemical and oil cargo when Iranian forces intercepted and seized the vessel in December. The ship had 18 crew members, including 16 Indians. Following the incident, several crew members were detained, with reports indicating that some were jailed without formal charges.

According to the family, the vessel was stopped after Iranian forces opened fire when the crew allegedly failed to comply with inspection orders, mistaking the forces for potential threats. Singh was later allowed to contact his family, informing them about being held and subsequently jailed.