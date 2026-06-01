ETV Bharat / state

Indian Mangoes Face Japanese Export Hurdle As Vapour Heat Treatment Fails Test; Malda Farmers Hit Hard

This method involves no use of chemical agents. Instead, any insects or larvae present inside the mangoes are completely eradicated solely through the application of hot, humid air. A specific type of gas is utilised to generate a fumigating atmosphere within a designated enclosed space. The mangoes are kept within this smoke-filled environment for a period ranging from 12 to 48 hours. This method causes no damage to the mangoes, and their flavour remains entirely unaltered. It serves solely to eliminate pests such as fruit flies, larvae, and bacteria.

Among the mango varieties produced in India, the Alphonso, Langra, Kesar, and Banganapalli varieties were the primary ones exported to Japan. These four varieties enjoy significant demand among the Japanese population. Exporters had anticipated introducing several additional mango varieties to the Japanese market starting this season. However, the Indian Vapour Heat Treatment method has emerged as an obstacle.

This is not the first time such a situation has arisen. Twenty years ago, Japan has imposed a ban on Indian mango imports due to concerns regarding fruit flies. Subsequently, India improved its mango treatment protocols. Consequently, the export of Indian mangoes to Japan resumed in 2006. It is hoped that a similar outcome will be achieved this time as well.

However, traders have claimed that this is not a complete ‘ban.’ Rather, the Japanese government has merely advised on rectifying flaws in the treatment process in specific instances. Once all such defects are corrected, Indian mangoes can once again be exported to that country.

Following this, Japan's Yokohama Plant Protection Association decided that mangoes accompanied by inspection certificates issued by India would not be permitted for import into their country. This decision by Japan is certain to result in financial losses for Indian mango growers and traders.

A Japanese delegation recently conducted a meticulous inspection of the pest control methods for mangoes in Rehmanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They closely examined the 'Vapour Heat Treatment' method used by mango producers. Allegedly, they discovered certain flaws in the mango pest control — or fumigation — process during this inspection.

Malda: Indian-produced mangoes will not be heading to Japan this season. After a hiatus of two decades, the 'Land of the Rising Sun' has imposed a ban on the import of Indian mangoes due to technical flaws.

This entire process is known as fumigation. Should these insects somehow find their way into another country, they could inflict severe damage upon local agriculture and the environment. Consequently, the Japanese government maintains an extremely strict stance regarding this fumigation protocol for the import of any fruit.

Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Mango Association and state secretary of the West Bengal Exporters' Coordination Committee, said, "This restriction imposed by the Japanese government has undoubtedly caused significant harm to Indian mango farmers and exporters. Although Japan may not be India's largest market for mangoes, the fruit fetches excellent prices there—commanding a rate of at least ₹350 per kilogram. Every year, between 50 and 60 metric tons of mangoes were exported to that country; this figure alone illustrates the magnitude of the financial loss."

Commenting on the Japanese market and the nature of the restrictions, he added, "It was only last year that a small consignment of the 'Langra' mango variety was exported from Malda to Japan for the very first time. We had just begun our efforts to establish a foothold in that market. However, those initial endeavours have now been completely thwarted. “

According to him, the reports circulating regarding a blanket ban on Indian mango imports are not entirely accurate. “The Japanese government has not placed our country on a blacklist; rather, they have issued a warning. Upon receiving this advisory from the Japanese government, APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and the Quarantine Department have jointly mobilised their efforts to ensure that, in the near future, all conditions stipulated by the Japanese government can be met, thereby enabling the resumption of mango exports from India to that country,” he added.

Uttam Chowdhury, a mango farmer from Malda, expressed his deep disappointment regarding this stringent decision taken by the Japanese government. He said, "If Japan's decision spreads to other countries, the export of Malda mangoes is set to suffer a severe blow this season. Orders for mangoes from this district have already been received from several European nations. I have also heard that the United States has shown interest in purchasing Malda mangoes this year.”

He, however, hoped the Centre would take all necessary measures to implement a flawless vapour heat treatment protocol. The producer said the infrastructure for vapour heat treatment is also urgently needed within the Malda district. This would enable us to export the district's mangoes directly abroad. Currently, this processing work must be carried out in Mumbai or other states, he added.

According to Biman Mondal, another mango farmer, to facilitate the export of Malda’s mangoes—both to various states within the country and to international markets—traditional cultivation methods were abandoned in favour of modern techniques.

“We have now introduced 'fruit bagging' to protect against fruit flies and bacterial infections. Although this increases our cultivation costs, we are proceeding with the long-term future of mango farming in this district in mind. However, the establishment of infrastructure for the pre-export sterilisation of mangoes remains entirely under government control. I am hopeful that the current issues will be resolved swiftly, and that our country's mangoes will once again secure a place in the Japanese market,” he added.